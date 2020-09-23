Get Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Lords of the Fallen cheap from Humble

If you’re looking for a cheap selection of games to fill up your week, Humble’s got you covered. The Humble CI Games 2020 Bundle offers up a load of titles from – you guessed it – CI Games, including multiple entries in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series and the Souls-like Lords of the Fallen.

You can head to the Humble page to pick up the bundle. As always, there are a variety of games available at different tiers. For $1 USD, you’ll get Alien Rage: Unlimited, Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual, Dogfight 1942, Art of Murder: Cards of Destiny, and Chronicles of Mystery: The Tree of Life.

If you beat the average purchase price, currently $6.86, you’ll also get Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, along with the all-terrain vehicle and McMillan TAC-338A DLC packs. That price will also get you Lords of the Fallen: Game of the Year Edition.

Pay the full price of $15 USD and you’ll get Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, the Sturm Bodyguard 9 DLC for Contracts, and the Sabotage DLC and Multiplayer Map Pack for Ghost Warrior 3.

