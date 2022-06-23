Hyenas system requirements – closed alpha specs

Hyenas system requirements will put your gaming PC to the test, but Creative Assembly says its working on optimising the sci-fi FPS game

Hyenas system requirements: Three main characters, middle with green dress and red hair, left with goggles, and right with shades and rifle

Published:

Gaming hardware | Hyenas

Creative Assembly has revealed Hyenas system requirements ahead of the closed alpha, including minimum and recommended requirements. While the game appears to be gutsy when it comes to GPU VRAM, the developer says they’re working hard to optimise the experience, so don’t write off your ageing gaming PC just yet.

According to Hyenas system requirements, you’ll need a GPU with at least 5GB VRAM to run the dystopian FPS game. While Creative Assembly doesn’t list specific models, the developer recommends using something on par with the Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon 5600 XT. Thankfully, the futuristic heist experience doesn’t demand the best gaming CPU, the alpha should play nice with anything newer than a 6th gen Intel processor.

Unfortunately, the Hyenas alpha looks to be ravenous when it comes to gaming RAM, as you’ll need more than 10GB to get in on the action. 16GB is recommended, but if you’re looking to meet the game’s requirements on the cheap, adding an extra DIMM stick to your 8GB setup should do the trick.

If you’re rocking an older rig, you might want to hold off before trying the Hyenas alpha. In an FAQ, Creative Assembly states “if your PC is over 5 years old, you’ll likely be unable to run Hyenas,” a general rule of thumb that could exclude even higher-end and budget builds alike.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU 2.5Ghz Quad-core processor Any 6th Gen Intel processor
Any Ryzen 1000 processor
RAM 10GB 16GB
GPU GPU with 5GB VRAM Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
VRAM 5GB 6GB
Storage 31GB 31GB

Take the Hyenas system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Hyenas?

More Gaming hardware stories

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

PCGamesN logo Free newsletter
Facebook logo Twitter logo
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
More stories
Latest deals
More from PCGamesN