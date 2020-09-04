Looks like Immortals Fenyx Rising is out in December

It appears that we’ll be able to get our hands on Ubisoft’s upcoming Zelda-like Immortals Fenyx Rising before the year is out. If a now-deleted post on the Microsoft Store is to be believed, the Immortals Fenyx Rising release date is December 3, 2020.

The store listing has now been taken down, but Wario64 was on hand to get a few screenshots alongside some pictures of the game. If you’ve been out of the loop, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open-world adventure game inspired by the Classical-era of history. It may not surprise you to learn that Ubisoft Quebec is creating it – the studio that put Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey together. While the Assassin’s Creed is a bit more historically-based, Immortals looks like it takes its cues from Homeric poems and stories.

The game also comes with a bit of a Zelda vibe. Past the Zelda: Breath of the Wild-like colour palette, there are seven regions inspired by gods to explore that are stuffed with puzzles to figure out. That said if I have to tackle a water temple inspired by Poseidon, a desk will be flipped.

The upcoming PC game was originally called Gods & Monsters before Ubisoft revealed a rebrand.

Immortals Fenyx Rising screenshots pic.twitter.com/vUuRzfTRyI — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 4, 2020

The developer also reveals that we are getting more details when the next Ubisoft Forward event comes on September 10 – so either way, we’ll find out more very soon.