Award winning roguelike deck builder is half off on Steam

Deck-building card games have exploded in popularity over the last few years in the indie space, and no game is more plenary of the burgeoning genre than Inscryption. The game exploded onto the scene in 2021, accumulating multiple Game of the Year nominations and awards for its challenging and complex gameplay. Oh, and be prepared to be scared. If you haven’t played the game, you’re in luck because it is having one of its most significant sales on Steam since it first launched, marking the perfect opportunity to hop in for the very first time.

Inscryption blends a few genres together in an incredibly unique way. It’s a roguelike that also engrosses the player in a distinct dark setting, as the player uses a deck of cards to solve puzzles and battle through an escape room-type cabin. Despite its admitted difficulty curve, it has replayability appeal like other roguelike games.

Inscryption builds its atmosphere like no other game, making it that much more shocking that it was developed by one person, Daniel Mullins, and then published by Devolver Digital. The roguelike quickly became one of the most high-selling Deolver games of all time and has held an “Overwhelmingly Positive” review ranking on Steam with over 100,000 review entries.

What truly sets Inscryption apart from its contemporaries is its ability to surprise and challenge players. It constantly subverts expectations and delivers twists that make every moment equally memorable and suspenseful. The soundtrack aids in the mounting sense of dread, adding an entire extra layer to the game.

Inscryption is available on Steam for 50% off at a price of $9.99 / £7.86. The sale only lasts until May 23, so make sure you take advantage of this sale before its too late.

