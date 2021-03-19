Save up to 38% on Intel’s 10th gen CPUs today

With Intel’s 11th gen processors coming later this month, we’re seeing some heavy discounts on its previous generation CPUs, which are still brilliant options when choosing the best CPU for gaming – particularly with their current savings. Both chips here are the slightly cheaper ‘F’ variants, meaning they come without integrated graphics. That’s not an issue if you’re pairing them with the best graphics card for gaming anyway.

US customers can take 27% ($96) off the i7 10700KF, bringing it down to $264.63 from its $361 list price. This is an eight-core, 16-thread chip with a single core boost of up to 5.1 GHz. It’s unlocked for overclocking too, so you could also pick up the best AIO cooler to squeeze some extra performance out of the processor.

In the UK, the i9 10900F is 38% cheaper than its £529.99 list price, taking £202 off for a reduced price of £327.02. The i9 is not just a great gaming CPU, but also capable of handling heavy workloads such as video editing.

Although these chips lack the PCIe 4.0 support of the upcoming generation, you can still pick up some pretty speedy PCIe 3.0 SSDs – as you’ll see in our best SSD for gaming guide.

These deals won’t be around (or stay in stock) forever, so be sure to check them out if you’re looking to save a bit of cash in your new PC build.