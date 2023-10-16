Intel 14th gen launches, promising 23% better Starfield fps vs AMD

After months of radio silence, Intel has finally revealed the Intel 14th gen CPU generation. The enthusiast-class Intel Core i9 14900K, i7 14700K, and i5 14600K arrive on October 17, and are already up for pre-order with a number of retailers.

It’s been a while since Intel‘s 13th gen processors arrived on the scene. With the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D becoming our pick as best gaming CPU, it’s about time team blue bit back with an answer to the best AMD can offer.

Enter Intel 14th gen. Intel’s announcement mostly confirms what we already knew about the processor generation from the steady flow of leaks appearing in the last couple of weeks, but it’s great to finally have official confirmation.

For instance, the Intel 14th gen specs are confirmed to be:

Cores Threads Boost clock TDP Intel Core i9 14900K 24 32 Up to 6GHZ 125 Intel Core i7 14700K 20 28 Up to 5.6GHZ 125 Intel Core i5 14600K 14 20 Up to 5.3GHz 125

As you can see, the i9 14900K is the flagship CPU, with 24 cores, 32 threads, and a 6GHz boost clock. It’s also available for just $600 pre-order at Central Computer. And it’s a beast for gaming. According to Intel, it delivers “up to 23% more fps in Starfield” compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

But it’s often the case that the best value is found outside the highest-performing processor. That’s where the i7 14700K comes in. As expected, it boasts 20 cores, four more than its predecessor, alongside 28 threads and a 5.6GHz boost speed. It’s also a wallet-friendly $439.99 with most retailers.

The Intel Core i5 14600K rounds things off, confirming leaks suggesting it has 14 cores and 20 threads, alongside up to 5.3GHz boost clock. It’s up for pre-order for $334.99 on Newegg.

This new generation also includes a new AI Assist feature for Extreme Tuning Utility, “bringing one-click AI-guided overclocking to select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors,” according to Intel.

We’ve got several Intel 14th gen processors in our hands, so keep an eye on our site for full reviews including thorough benchmarking. Now the Intel 14th gen release date is very nearly upon us, you won’t have to wait long to see us put the processors through their paces.