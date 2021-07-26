Intel Alder Lake gaming laptop CPU falls behind AMD in leaked benchmark, for now

We’ve heard many impressive rumours regarding the performance of Intel’s future Alder Lake chips in their desktop format, but we haven’t heard much about the mobile variants set to find themselves inside the future best gaming laptops, until now.

Tum_apisak discovered a Geekbench listing for an unnamed Alder Lake chip, tested inside an HP laptop. Packing 14 cores and 20 threads, this suggests it’s a high-end mobile chip, and hints that the big.LITTLE design will be mirrored on the mobile series. It put in single-core and multi-core scores of 1,258 and 6,831 respectively.

This falls short of AMD’s current high-end mobile chip, the Ryzen 7 5800H, with higher average single-core and multi-core scores of 1,337 and 7,051 respectively. This may seem disappointing, but there’s more than meets the eye to these benchmarks. Even the current generation Intel Core i7 11800H put in higher scores than this new benchmark, but it’s unlikely the company would go backwards in terms of performance.

Early chip samples don’t tend to perform just as well as the finished product, as we’ve seen with the continually improving scores of the i9 12900K. We’ll have to wait out for further benchmarks to assess the true performance of the Alder Lake mobile series, and how it compares to current gen AMD and Intel laptop processors.