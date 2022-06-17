Intel Arc A380 barely beats entry-level AMD Radeon GPU

The Intel Arc desktop GPU is supposed to be 25% faster than AMD’s Radeon RX 6400, but new benchmarks suggest otherwise. While the Arc A380 features higher specs at a cheaper price point, it supposedly fails to leave the red team’s entry-level card completely in the dust.

According to benchmarks by 3DCenter, The Intel Arc A380 is only 4% faster than the Radeon RX 6400. Performance increase figures jump to 21% with price factored into the equation, with both figures failing to match the blue team’s promotional claims.

Of course, further driver optimisation may help improve the A380’s abilities, but 3DCentre has already reevaluated its performance forecasts for the Arc Alchemist lineup. The site now predicts that the flagship A780 will be “slightly worse than GeForce RTX 3060 Ti,” while midrange cards might struggle against the RTX 3050.

Intel’s attempts to enter the best graphics card race are off to a shaky start, as its Arc GPU gaming laptops are still listed as “coming soon” at retailers like Best Buy. The Arc A380 GPU in question also isn’t available to buy outside of China yet, and rumours claim the full range won’t arrive until August.

If all goes well with Arc Alchemist, Intel says it could release a new graphics card every year until 2025. However, the company seems to be struggling to produce a graphics solution that can truly trump current-gen contenders. The release of next-gen Nvidia RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 GPUs is also right around the corner, so Intel’s chances of stealing the graphics card crown are incredibly slim.