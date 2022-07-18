Intel Arc A770 GPU may cost less than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

The Intel Arc A770 will be the best graphics card from the company when it eventually launches, but team blue has thus far kept both price and performance on its flagship GPU under strict lock and key. However, new information has come to light that may have revealed how just much Intel’s top tier pixel pusher will cost.

A document shared with Intel’s Taiwanese partners place the cost of an Arc A770 somewhere between an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti (via WCCFTech). This means that the Intel Arc Alchemist card could cost somewhere between $329 and $399 USD, which would also place it in the same territory as the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and 6650 XT.

The diagram in the document also contains pricing estimates for the Intel Arc A750 ($300-$350), A580 ($200-$299), A380 ($125-$150), and A310 ($100). However, it’s worth noting that this is subject to change right up until each card’s release date.

Until we know how each Intel Arc GPU performs relative to its competitors come launch, we can’t say for certain which pixel pusher is the better buy. Unfortunately for Intel, both RTX 4000 and RDNA 3 graphics cards are due to release later this year, which may significantly diminish the value of its first generation Arc components.