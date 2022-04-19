Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs might not show up until late Summer

Intel Arc Alchemist laptop GPUs have arrived (sort of), but the blue team’s best graphics card contender has apparently been delayed. According to reliable leaker Enthusiastic Citizen, the company’s gaming PC solution might not arrive until early Q3, placing doubt on its initial early Summer 2022 release date.

Spotted by Wccftech, the latest Intel Arc Alchemist leak isn’t all bad news, as it also reveals a bunch of potential specs. Enthusiastic Citizen’s rumour relay pairs the A770, A750, A580, and A380 with performance guesstimates, all while suggesting what the top-end GPU’s limited edition status might actually mean.

The leaker says that the A770 may be comparable to an Nvidia GeForce RTX RTX 3060 Ti, but suggests the limited release card could feature enhanced specs. In terms of memory, the non-limited model seemingly packs either 8GB or 10GB, which could mean it’ll wield less VRAM than the mobile variant. That said, specs for the A770M could still change, especially if it’s delayed alongside its desktop counterparts.

As for the rest of the unannounced Arc Alchemist lineup, the leaker notes the A750 and A580 should come with 8GB VRAM, while the A380 might be a “dessert card” that can hold up against the AMD Radeon RX 6400. These specs suggest that Intel is trying to cater to lower spec PC gamers, but the performance of its first wave of gaming laptop GPUs suggests it may struggle to keep up with Nvidia’s offerings.

Model VRAM (GDDR6) Xe cores A380 6GB 8 A580 8GB 16 A750 8GB 28 A770 8GB – 10GB 32

As with all rumours, you should take both the Intel Arc Alchemist desktop lineup’s delayed release and potential specs with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, if the blue team’s dedicated gaming PC cards do arrive on the scene in early Q3 2022, they could arrive on the battlefield just before Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series and AMD’s Radeon HD 4000 cards, as the rumour mill says both companies could arrive on the scene this September.