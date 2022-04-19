New AMD Radeon GPUs may gatecrash the RTX 4000 release date

The hotly anticipated RTX 4000 release date may be just over the horizon, but it appears that new AMD Radeon GPUs could spoil Nvidia’s launch plans. Emerging rumours suggest that both companies next-generation graphics cards could launch in the same month, which hasn’t happened since the release of the GeForce 200 and Radeon HD 4000 series, almost 13 years ago.

Ever-reliable hardware leaker Greymon55 reveals that “the next generation of new products are basically concentrated in September,” which includes the RTX 4000 release date as well as new AMD Radeon GPUs built with the RDNA 3 microarchitecture. Curiously, however, it seems that the graphics card manufacturers will adopt very different release strategies for their components.

Greymon55 comments that the RTX 4000 series may follow a “similar release order to that of Ampere”, meaning that we should expect RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs to be available first, with the RTX 4070 following a month or so later. Contrastingly, the leaker also says AMD is poised to launch its Navi 33 graphics cards first, which will likely appear in its mid-range RX 7600.

These differences in approach ultimately mean that there will be a range of options for those looking to buy the best graphics card available, as well as those looking for a more value oriented pixel pusher. Either way, both companies will flesh out the RTX 4000 and RX 7000 line-ups after their initial release date, so Nvidia’s time at the top may be short-lived.

The next generation of new products are basically concentrated in September, very exciting. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) April 19, 2022

While AMD may concede a short-term victory to Nvidia later this year, the company faces an equally tough battle between Intel for the title of the best gaming CPU. While team red hopes 3D V-Cache technology can carry its Zen 4 CPUs to victory, Intel’s refined LGA 1700 Raptor Lake CPUs could see the tides shift in team blue’s favour.