Intel Arc Alchemist GPU could include a Radeon RX 6400 rival

The Intel Arc Alchemist GPU lineup might feature an additional entry-level desktop graphics card, and its specs apparently match the recently released AMD Radeon RX 6400. According to reliable hardware leaker Enthusiastic Citizen, the A310 is set to be the lowest tier card within the range, wielding 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The latest Intel Arc Alchemist GPU leak places the A350 below the lineup’s A380, a graphics card that supposedly boasts 6GB of VRAM and eight Xe cores. In a sense, the featherweight blue team contender is a successor to the Iris Xe, which made its debut back in 2020. While this likely won’t appeal to enthusiasts looking for the best graphics card available, it provides another modern low-spec graphics option for gaming PCs above and beyond the Radeon RX 6400.

The AMD Radeon RX 6400 tiptoed onto the GPU scene this week, and AMD compares the card to the likes of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1050 (via Videocardz). Just like the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, its lower-spec counterpart faces similar issues linked to the fact it only supports four PCIe 4.0 lanes. On a positive note, you won’t need the best power supply to fire the RX 6400 up, as its 53W TDP means it can fetch power from your motherboard.

Just like with all GPU leaks, you should probably take this Arc Alchemist A310 chip rumour with a grain of salt. If the entry-level graphics card is set to arrive, it might want to get a move on, as the release of next-gen Nvidia RTX 4000 series graphics cards later this year could render Intel’s budget offerings obsolete.