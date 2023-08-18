Intel gives away Assassin’s Creed Mirage free with CPUs and GPUs

In the latest example of tech giants partnering with developers to sell processors, graphics cards, games, and more, Intel is teaming up with Ubisoft on a new bundle. This new promotion from team blue is offering a copy of Nightingale and Assassin’s Creed Mirage free with the purchase of select Intel CPUs and GPUs.

This Intel giveaway is part of the company’s ‘Gamer Days’ promotion, an annual series of deals that offers “exclusive discounts, experiences, and sweepstakes.” This year, it’s running from August 24th up until September 3rd (in the US), leaving you a small window to pick up the best gaming CPU or GPU you can in a bid to net a complimentary copy of AC Mirage.

However, you’ll need to use your eagle eye to discern which Intel products are eligible for the giveaway. To the company’s credit, the list is quite encompassing, but we recommend checking with your chosen retailer before making a purchase to ensure the promotion is valid.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will set you back $59.99 while the price of Nightingale is currently unknown. Either way, you’re still saving a fair chunk of change, especially if you were already looking to update your PC setup and play these games.

To learn more about Gamer Days, and the Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Nightingale bundle, check out the Intel Gamer Days Bundle webpage for more information and a full list of the qualifying products.

With the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date coming even sooner, we recommend picking up either the Intel Arc A750 or A770 as the ideal options from this promotion.