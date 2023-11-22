This great Intel gaming CPU is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

The Intel Core i5 12600KF has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon in the site’s early Black Friday sale. While graphics cards may steal the headlines, a good processor is a key part of any PC gaming rig. And you’ll struggle to better the 12600KF at a record-low $140.

Intel produces some of the best gaming CPUs around. Although the 12600KF doesn’t quite make our list, it’s still a great CPU thanks to its 10 cores, 16 threads, and a 4.9GHz max turbo frequency. Unless you’re planning on using your gaming rig for super intensive multithreaded tasks, this processor should handle anything you throw at it for day-to-day use and gaming.

And you can claim the Intel Core i5 12600KF for just $140 on Amazon while stocks last. That’s a 55 percent saving on its $311.25 MSRP, marking the lowest price ever for the 12600KF on Amazon.

If you’re not clued-up on Intel’s CPU nomenclature, the ‘KF’ in this CPU’s name means it can be overclocked, but doesn’t have integrated graphics. Overclocking lets you access higher performance levels, and the lack of integrated graphics isn’t an issue for PC gaming as you’d want a discrete graphics card anyway.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, the Intel Core i5 12600KF could be with you tomorrow thanks to Amazon’s next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can claim your brand, new CPU without having to pay for postage.

