New Intel CPU leak points to 20% performance gain for gaming laptops

The Intel Core i7 14700HX benchmark leak shows the Intel 14th gen chip has 25% more cores and 20% better performance than its predecessor.

Dylan Wilby

Published:

IntelPC games hardware

New benchmarks for the Intel Core i7 14700HX laptop CPU have leaked online. The data, posted on Geekbench earlier today, suggest the upcoming CPU could boast a 20% performance uplift over its predecessor, thanks in part to a 25% core increase.

Of course, a top-of-the-range processor is key to making the best gaming laptop. So, laptop gamers will be frothing at the mouth in anticipation at the next generation of Intel CPUs arriving on the market.

Well, the early indications are good, if this benchmark leak has any truth to it. The Geekbench post, shared by Benchleaks on Twitter, showed the results of the Intel Core i7 14700HX benchmarked inside an Acer Nitro AN17-72 laptop.

The laptop processor allegedly achieved 2,921 in single-core and 17,475 in multi-core on Geekbench 6. For reference, that’s roughly a 10% improvement over its predecessor, the Intel Core i7 13700HX, in single-core performance and 20% improvement in multi-core performance.

So, the Intel Core i7 14700HX could be quite a bit better for multi-core tasks like data analysis and video rendering, as well as gaming, which is affected by both single and multi-core performance.

Although this possible uptick is impressive, it tallies with the fact that the i7 14700HX potentially packs an extra four Efficiency cores, for a total of 20 cores versus its predecessor’s 16. This improved core count also translates to faster clock speeds of up to 5.5GHz.

Our pick for the best overall gaming laptop is the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2022), a powerful laptop that features a two-generations-old Intel Core i9 12900H. If the 14th gen laptop CPUs live up to the promise of this early benchmark, the future is bright for laptop gaming.

