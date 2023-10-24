Grab this GOTY contender for free with participating Intel CPUs

Intel has teamed up with US online store Newegg, to provide free copies of the highly-waited cyberpunk sequel, Ghostrunner 2, in a brand-new promotion. By purchasing select Intel 14th gen processors, or hardware like an MSI desktop PC with a participating Intel CPU, you have the opportunity to grab a copy of the game entirely for free.

This promotion comes just days before the release of Ghostrunner 2, which was developed in collaboration from Intel, to ensure the exhilarating, cyberpunk sequel was fully optimized for some of the best gaming CPUs in the business. Now, Team Blue wants to share those efforts by giving away free copies of the upcoming game to those who purchase brand-new Intel 14th gen processors, or processor-based devices, exclusively on the Newegg storefront.

Intel 14th gen processors like the Intel Core i9–14900K, which offer high levels of performance with its 36MB of L3 Cache and base clock speeds of 3.20GHz. The CPU offers plenty of levels of performance, but if you prefer to integrate your rig with something else, CPUs like the Intel Core i7-14700K, or the Intel Core i5-14600K are also part of this exclusive Newegg promotion.

If you happen to be in the market for a new desktop PC instead, a selection of MSI gaming desktop computers, powered by Intel 14th gen processors, are also part of the promotion. This includes the MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis RS 14NUF9-626US, with its Intel Core i9 14th Gen CPU, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. The high-powered desktop PC with 2 TB of SSD storage, and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, will cost you a hefty $2,499.00, but that will include a copy of Ghostrunner 2, saving you another $39.99.

Desktop gaming PCs, like the Yeyian Gaming Desktop Yari Ya47KFB-47T1N, equipped with an Intel Core i7 14th Gen 14700KF processor, and powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for $1,899.00 are also part of the promotion. Alongside the ABS Eurus Aqua High Performance Gaming PC, with an Intel i9 14900KF CPU, and a pixel-pushing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, for $3,399.99.

To ensure your copy of Ghostrunner 2, you have from October 23 2023, until January 15, 2024 to purchase one of the qualifying products, which can then be redeemed on the Intel Software Advantage Program website. Purchases can be redeemed from October 23, all the way up until February 29, 2024.

Submitting your form and proof of purchase as soon as possible will ensure you can start hacking and slashing your way through enemies in the post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future without delay.

If you plan to pick up some new processing power with Intel, check out our Ghostrunner 2 review, so you know what to expect with the cyberpunk sequel.