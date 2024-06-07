Nvidia has officially erased Intel from the graphics card market

It’s official, virtually no one is buying Intel graphics cards. In fact, the latest figures show that the Intel graphics market share for add-in-boards (AIBs) based on its GPUs has effectively plummeted to 0%. At the same time, the current king of the GPU limelight, Nvidia, has seen its market share increase to a massive 88% in the same sector.

Despite its best efforts, Intel has so far struggled to make inroads into the GPU market, with none of its current products currently gracing our best graphics card guide. Even so, these latest figures make for especially bleak reading for Intel, as at the same time in 2023 the company did at least command 4% of the AIB GPU market.

AIBs are those GPUs used in standalone products, such as graphics cards, rather than them being integrated into a CPU, for instance. That’s why graphics card manufacturers such as Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI are known as AIB partners or board partners.

These latest figures come from Jon Peddie Research (JPR), which tracks sales of computer graphics products worldwide, and these figures account for all discrete AIB products, not just gaming graphics cards. In the graph below, you can see how Intel’s share of the market dropped from 4% to just 1% at the end of 2023, to effectively 0% in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, AMD’s GPU market share has stayed flat at 12% year on year, with a jump up to 19% in between. That doesn’t mean AMD is selling the same number of GPUs, though. JPR notes that AMD’s graphics card shipments have increased by 39% year on year, it’s just that Nvidia’s have increased by 45.6% in the same period.

The figures are backed up by the latest Steam Survey when it comes to the GPUs gamers are using. The survey shows plenty of Intel GPUs in the “all video cards” chart, but they’re all from integrated graphics systems built into CPUs. None of them are from discrete graphics cards, such as the Intel Arc A770.

It’s not entirely surprising to see Intel’s GPU market share dropping like this, though. The company’s Alchemist Arc products are now nearly two years old, and we found they suffered from numerous driver and compatibility issues at first in our testing. Driver support has improved greatly since then, but this clearly still hasn’t been enough to make those first-generation cards a compelling buy. Instead, Intel will be pinning its hopes on its forthcoming Battlemage GPU architecture, which is expected to offer a big performance increase.

We got our first glimpse of Battlemage in the new MSI Claw 8 AI+, which uses the new Intel Lunar Lake chip, with both products being revealed at Computex. For more of the latest from this tech trade show, check out our Computex news hub.