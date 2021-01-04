Save up to 28% on these two gaming CPUs

If you’ve recently picked up one of the best graphics cards on the market, you’ll want to make sure your current CPU isn’t bottlenecking your system’s performance – after all, your gaming PC is only as good as its slowest component. Fortunately, if you’re in the market for a CPU upgrade, there are a couple of chips discounted on Amazon right now.

Over in the US, you can pick up an Intel Core i7 9700K for $295.95 at a 28% ($114.04) discount, down from $409.99. Despite it soon being two generations old once the Rocket Lake-S chips release in a few months, this eight-core, eight-threaded chip is still more than up to the task of running the latest games.

On Amazon UK, you can pick up the 16-threaded AMD Ryzen 7 3700X chip, which made our list of the best gaming CPUs you can buy. This has an 18% (£60) reduction, bringing it down to £269.99 from £329, which is perfect for games and any productivity tasks that you throw at it.

Intel’s chip runs at a base clock of 3.6GHz, with a single-core boost up to 4.9GHz. Since this model is a K variant, it’s also unlocked for overclocking, giving you the potential to squeeze out even more performance when paired with one of the best AIO coolers.

The Ryzen 7 3700X has eight cores, with an identical base clock of 3.6GHz, and a single-core boost up to 4.4GHz. Like all the Ryzen chips, it’s overclockable out of the box without any special designation.

Whenever you upgrade your CPU, make sure you’ve got a motherboard with a compatible socket – you can check our list for the best gaming motherboards if you need an upgrade in that department, too.

