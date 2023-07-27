Intel Raptor Lake Refresh specs leak shows trivial performance gains

Those hoping the 14th Gen Intle Core series would be anything more than a refresh of the current generation look set to be disappointed.

Intel Raptor Lake Refresh specs leak cores: Intel Core CPU logo appears next to a tortoise against an orange background.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

IntelPC games hardware

Intel on the Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processor lineup continues to emerge, as a fresh leak details the team blue CPUs’ clock speeds and core counts. Earlier leaks brought us morsels of information about specific products, whereas this alleged reveal gives us a great idea of specs for a range of Raptor Lake Refresh models. Sadly, most processors see only marginal performance gains compared to the 13th Gen, but there is one silver lining that could crack our best gaming CPU list.

Hardware leaker chi11eddog shared these Raptor Leak Refresh specs over on Twitter, with information detailing alleged core count and clock speeds of the upcoming CPUs. The first thing to mention is that nearly all models get a 200MHz uplift compared to their last gen counterparts. The only exception is the Intel Core i5 14400, which only sees a 100MHz improvement.

Intel Raptor Lake Refresh specs leak cores: a tweet from user chi11eddog shows the core counts and clock speeds of Intel 14000 series CPUs.

While this will undoubtedly lead to improved performance, 200MHz doesn’t really represent a generational leap. This suggests it’s more of a refresh of the existing generation, as anticipated. This is further corroborated by the fact that all models but one feature the same core count as their predecessors.

That includes the i3 CPU, which contains the same disappointing four cores as before. Since hexa-core CPUs now dominate Steam, with most users deploying them in their systems, it could be hard to tempt consumers to splash out on a four core processor in this day and age.

One silver lining is the Intel Core i7 14700, which will get a core count upgrade, going from 16 to 20 cores, 12 of those being Efficient cores. When paired with the 200MHz clock speed boost, this core count boost could translate to substantial performance gains. If we had to bet on any of these CPUs from the above info being a solid investment, we’d bet on that one.

Of course, this information is up in the air till we hear an official announcement from team blue, so keep your powder dry until then. Our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review gave out a very nifty score, so we’ll be interested to see if any of the Raptor Lake Refresh processors can challenge AMD’s powerhouse processor.

Taking inspiration from the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. He honed his craft penning reviews for TechRaptor and When The Horn Blows, and is happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.