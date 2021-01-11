First look at Intel 11th Gen Z590 motherboards to be announced at CES 2021

With CES 2021 upon us, we’re seeing announcements and leaks from multiple manufacturers of the best gaming motherboards concerning the latest boards rocking the Z590 chipset with out-of-the-box Rocket Lake-S support. The previous Z490 boards will still be compatible with Intel’s soon-to-be-released 11th gen CPUs through a BIOS update as the new chips still use the LGA 1200 socket, but only a select few of those boards come with PCIe 4.0 support – a standout feature of Intel’s new chips, with team red having already had access to the best SSDs for gaming with double the bandwidth for quite some time.

Gigabyte has announced its two new Z590 Aorus motherboards in a press release, with the Aorus Extreme board unsurprisingly being its top end board. It’s got a pretty similar design to the equivalent Z490 board, but with 21 power phases instead of the previous boards 17, this should help you overclock your CPU to an even higher speed while maintaining stability.

MSI has also teased its Intel 500 series motherboards, with the Z590 “Godlike” looking the most impressive with its black and silver shrouding covering almost all the motherboard, and what looks like RGB lighting.

There are two other Z590 boards from MSI on the way: the “Tomahawk Wi-Fi” and the “Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi”. MSI has not released any specs on the boards yet, but according to VideoCardz, it looks like its “Godlike” board has 20 power phases, which is more than its previous boards, like with Gigabyte, also allowing for greater overclocking.

And, finally, a leak coming from Twitter user Harukaze5719 allegedly shows four of Asus’s upcoming Z590 motherboards, with the highest-end board being the Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial, pictured above. This is covered in white shrouding with a preinstalled water block to connect a radiator to – no air cooling here.

Intel is expected to officially announce the 500-series motherboards at CES 2021, and we’ll see boards from more motherboard manufacturers cropping up in the next week – ahead of Intel’s 11th gen CPU release.