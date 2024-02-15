Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best sci-fi games around, especially now that most of its bugs have been stomped out and several of its systems have been overhauled alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion’s launch. Beyond the neon-lit action sequences, it tells a genuinely moving story about the inevitability of death, the meaning of a life well lived, and coping with alienation in a technologically advanced society. The only problem is that, unlike creator CD Projekt’s prior work on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it doesn’t have a card game built into it to help distract players between missions. Luckily, Into the Grid, a Steam game that combines cyberpunk aesthetics with Slay the Spire style deckbuilding, is here to fill that gap.

Into the Grid mixes together a deckbuilder and roguelike game with sci-fi visuals and a story about battling malevolent corporations via computer warfare. Appropriately enough, the player is cast as a talented hacker whose ‘deck’ consists of a selection of software.

Creator Flatline Studios cites tabletop board games as an influence on Into the Grid’s design, which seems to come through in the fact that players will need to juggle their resources while exploring maps between card fights. The game also promises plenty of difficult risk and reward choices and a deep customization system used to make your hacker’s deck more powerful. The Intro the Grid Steam page explains that the game ‘includes five distinct characters, each with its own story arc, gameplay mechanics, art, and much more.’

Into the Grid’s launch is still a ways off, and is currently slated for Q4 2024, but Flatline Studios has just opened applications for an upcoming playtest that will give those selected a chance to see the game for themselves before too much longer. You can sign up for the Steam playtest right here.

While waiting for Into the Grid to come out, you may want to take a look at some of our favorite cyberpunk games and RPG games already available on PC.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.