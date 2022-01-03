GOTY buzz and the Steam sale bring It Takes Two to record player counts

It Takes Two has been a sleeper hit – though maybe the ‘sleeper’ part went out the window when it took top honours at The Game Awards. The co-op, story-driven platformer has earned all sorts of accolades since its launch in March 2021, and now that it’s on deep discount in the Steam Winter Sale, more players than ever are checking it out.

On January 2, It Takes Two reached a record player count of 24,402, as SteamDB shows. On the same day, the free friend’s pass – which allows you to play co-op with someone who owns the game – reached a peak of 11,834 players. While the player count for the paid version is the biggest ever, the combined total of free and paid players reached a slightly higher peak of 37,439 near launch.

It Takes Two’s resurgence is helped by a 50% discount in the Steam sale, bringing the price down to $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99.

The co-op game was the number three top-seller on Steam last week, and has risen to number two this week, hanging near the likes of Ready or Not and the new Five Nights at Freddy’s in both cases.

It Takes Two also made our GOTY list – though to find out where it landed, you’ll need to follow that link.