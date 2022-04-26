We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time News Editor

Here’s a scoop: PCGamesN is looking for a News Editor to lead its pack of talented newshounds. If you’re unashamedly enamoured with PC gaming, keen to tell the stories of the myriad communities of our native platform, and good at packaging stories and writing engaging headlines, you might just be who we’re looking for.

The gig is a full-time position, based either locally in Bath (where you’ll attend our fancy newly refurbished office at least two days a week) or remotely within the UK, with much more occasional office visits required with all expenses paid. As our News Editor, it’ll be up to you to plan and execute a long-term news strategy, ensuring regular coverage of the biggest games on PC while also chasing and breaking original stories and taking care of our talented news team.

You’ll also write some stories of your own and edit those of others, explaining those edits to help the team improve. As such, you’ll be an exceptional writer, and ideally have some experience of managing a team. You’ll be able to write lively, authoritative copy about the latest triple-A games, old-school classics, the occasional niche PC gem, and the business dealings and communities behind it all.

You’ll be equally hungry to break original stories, or add original value to developing ones, as you are to pick up stories breaking elsewhere to ensure regular coverage of our biggest games. You’ll know where to look for such stories, be comfortable chasing leads and following up for comment, and be willing to work occasional irregular hours to cover events such as Gamescom or The Game Awards (we have time-off-in-lieu policies to ensure you can reclaim that time). Just as importantly, you’ll be a good egg, and help senior staff to look out for your team’s wellbeing.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: News Editor, PCGamesN

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or hybrid (minimum expectation of two days per week in Bath head office)

Closing Date: Sunday 15th May 2022 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: £35,000

The Role

You will run the News department within PCGamesN, managing the Deputy News Editor and an international team of News Writers. With knowledge of the PC gaming landscape, you’ll have an instinct for the stories our audience wants to read and where to find them. You’ll set and prioritise a daily news agenda, jumping on stories breaking elsewhere as well as generating original and exclusive news content around the biggest games on PC, and set a long-term strategy for growing the department’s traffic.

Responsibilities

Managing the news team, ensuring all members perform at their best and remain happy and motivated

Keeping abreast of breaking news across the PC gaming landscape and directing our coverage of them, ensuring regular coverage of our core games in particular

Generating original and exclusive news content by conducting follow-ups, seeking comment, and identifying opportunities for longer-form investigative work

Writing, editing, and updating news stories

Monitoring out-of-hours news output and ensuring evening and weekend staff are supported

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, etc

Developing awareness of Google’s inner workings and Search Engine

Optimisation (SEO) best practices in order to improve the visibility of news coverage and optimise traffic

Plan ahead for events such as E3, embargoes, and other scheduled developments

Occasional review, preview, or feature work, and occasional press trip attendance

Using monitoring and reporting tools (e.g. Parse.ly, Google Analytics) to identify areas for improvement, and responding accordingly

Keeping our in-house workflow tools (e.g. Asana, Google Calendar) organised

Other tasks as requested by the Deputy Editor, Editor, or Publishing Director

Requirements

Substantial experience working for established online gaming brands above entry level

Demonstrable experience managing a team, effectively planning and delegating tasks

Experience of planning and writing news content

Strong knowledge of PC games and of the PC gaming news landscape

An eye for stories likely to excite or interest PC gamers, and for the sharpest angle on them

High standards as both a writer and an editor, with superb attention to detail and the ability to explain your copy edits sensitively to others to help them improve

Understand and act upon analytics data in a strategic manner

Produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please send a covering letter, a CV, and at least one relevant writing sample using this link. Good luck!

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Diversity, and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days’ holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off, plus two additional company-wide days off a year

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

We’re also hiring for other roles, too, if you’re curious what else is on offer.