We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time news writer

Are you a news hound hungry to serve up the biggest and best stories on all things PC gaming? If so, you might be the next great addition to our talented team. We’re looking for a News Writer based in the UK who’ll join the PCGamesN team full-time. This position is available remotely, though we might need you to head into our swanky new-look office in Bath from time to time (we promise it’s worth the trip, and to pay your travel expenses if you’re a remote worker).

You’ll have a nose for finding exciting stories in everything, from press releases, to Reddit threads, to livestreams, and the ability to distil them into punchy headlines. You’ll be able to write authoritatively on games across all genres, whether it’s the latest triple-A shooter, a retro favourite, an indie breakout hit, or anything in between, and you’ll be confident covering the wider industry topics behind them. You’ll have the drive to dig for scoops, chase leads, and break stories alongside daily ‘reactive’ news. You’ll be willing to work occasional, exceptional hours to cover major events, such as E3 and similar livestreamed showcases.

Reporting to the News Editor and Editor, you’ll receive regular feedback on your work and progress to help you sharpen your skills, and you’ll get plenty of support to bring you up to speed.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: News Writer, PCGamesN

Location: Bath/Remote (UK)

Salary: £22k per year

Closing date: December 1, 2021

The Role

Work with the News Editor to produce news coverage: keep a constant eye on the news landscape to identify potential stories, apply our news strategy to prioritise them, and write them up to our standards. Understand the structure of a news story and the craft of packaging them (headlines, SEO, etc). Pursue further coverage (especially by seeking comment) or alternate angles as appropriate.

Responsibilities:

Writing daily news stories and features to site standards, with a focus on original reporting

Uploading stories to site CMS

Conducting interviews and transcription

Using all appropriate tools to search for daily news

Keeping abreast of industry trends and talking points

Spotting, pursuing, and researching opportunities for original investigations

Identifying opportunities for further coverage of, or alternate angles on, trending stories

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, community sources etc.

Attending and reporting from industry events

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Using weekly meetings to discuss longer-form opportunities for coverage

Other as requested by the News Editor, Deputy Editor, or Editor

Requirements:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

The ability to find the most interesting angle for any given story

A keen interest in PC games and a good knowledge of them

Experience writing news or features regularly, preferably online

Proficiency with gdocs, email, and other work tools

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

Write at least five news stories per day (unless otherwise agreed with News Editor)

HOW TO APPLY

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please send a covering letter, a CV, and at least one example of a piece of written work using this link. Good luck!

WORKING FOR NETWORK N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach. and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter, and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

Competitive salary

28 days holiday

Birthdays off along with a birthday Amazon voucher

Twice yearly Network N ‘No Work’N’der’ (extended weekend)

Auto-enrolment pension (with increasing employer contributions based on years of service)

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Employee Assistance Programme

WeCare 24/7 GP, mental health support and virtual wellbeing

Vitality private health care

Employee Benefits Choice (discounted store/gift cards)

Tech and Cycle Schemes

Incredible refurbished office in Bath with desk hoteling

Employee social events, including Christmas and summer parties

Network N is also hiring for writers across its other stupendous suite of sites, such as The Loadout, The Digital Fix, and Pocket Tactics, so do go take a look at those opportunities if they sound like they’re more your bag.