We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time news writer

Are you curious about the goings-on of the games industry, keen to tell the stories of the myriad communities of our native platform, and unashamedly enamoured with PC gaming? If so, you might just be who we’re looking for. PCGamesN has a new full-time vacancy open for a UK-based news writer.

This position is available remotely, though we’ll need you to head into our swanky new-look office in Bath from time to time – we promise it’s worth the trip and to pay your travel expenses if you’re a remote worker. It’s also worth mentioning that the working pattern is weekends, plus three weekdays of your choosing.

You’ll have a nose for finding exciting stories in everything, from press releases, to Reddit threads, to livestreams, and the ability to distil them into punchy headlines. You’ll be able to write authoritatively on games across all genres, whether it’s the latest triple-A shooter, a retro favourite, an indie breakout hit, or anything in between, and you’ll be confident covering the wider industry topics behind them. You’ll have the drive to dig for scoops, chase leads, and break stories alongside daily ‘reactive’ news. You’ll be willing to work occasional, exceptional hours to cover major events, such as The Game Awards and similar livestreamed showcases.

Reporting to the News Editor and Editor, you’ll receive regular feedback on your work and progress to help you sharpen your skills, and you’ll get plenty of support to bring you up to speed.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: News Writer, PCGamesN

Location: Bath/Remote (UK)

Salary: £25k per year

Closing date: May 2, 2022

The Role

Join our fast-growing, international, and PC-obsessed team! Work with the News Editor to produce brilliant news coverage while keeping a constant eye on the news landscape to identify potential stories, apply our news strategy to prioritise them, and write them up to our world-class standards. Understand the structure of a news story and the craft of packaging them (headlines, SEO, etc). And pursue further coverage (especially by seeking comment) or alternate angles as appropriate.

Responsibilities:

Writing daily news stories to site standards, with a focus on original reporting

Publishing at least five news stories per day (unless otherwise agreed)

Occasional op-eds, features, and reviews

Ensuring consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Uploading stories to site Content Management System (CMS) to format articles

Conducting interviews and transcribing recordings

Using all appropriate tools to search for daily news

Spotting, pursuing, and researching opportunities for original investigations

Identifying opportunities for further coverage of trending stories

Linking to PCGN’s guides and evergreens appropriately

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, community sources, etc

Keeping abreast of industry trends and talking points, for example by attending and reporting from industry events

Using the company’s workflow tools effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other tasks as requested by the News Editor, Deputy Editor, or Editor

Requirements:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

The ability to find the most interesting angle for any given story

A keen interest in PC games and a good knowledge of them

Plan and prioritise workload to meet agreed deadlines

Check for errors to ensure work is delivered to a high standard first time

Work with others in a professional and respectful manner

Apply expertise; use basic company tools effectively, use technology to achieve work objectives

Must be able to work weekends and three weekdays (successful candidate can discuss preference for the latter)

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply!

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please send a covering letter, a CV, and at least one relevant writing sample using this link. Good luck!

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Diversity, and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

We’re also hiring for a Guides Editor to lead our lovely team of digital helpers, if that’s more your scene.