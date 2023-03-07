PCGamesN is hiring a new evening news writer, and it could be you

It’s no secret that the US timezone has it better when it comes to announcements about all of the best PC games. From Diablo to Starfield, League of Legends to CS:GO, we need a razor-sharp, UK-based evening news writer to pick up all of Stateside news. Sound like you? Then I suggest you keep reading.

The successful candidate will have a passion for scouring the internet to find the juiciest news bites out there, and will be able to come up with unique angles and headlines to make their articles stand out from the crowd. They’ll be up-to-date with all of the latest gaming trends, and be aware of all of the best sources of information.

They’ll have to be quick on their feet, too, because if Bethesda drops the Starfield release date out of nowhere, they’ll need to be comfortable with a quick pivot.

As part of the deal, you’ll receive 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays and your birthday off to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced metal health provision, auto-enrolment pension, and more. Sound good? You can find out more about the role below.

Evening News Writer

Hours: 4pm – Midnight UK time, Monday to Friday

Location: Fully remote (within UK only)

Closing date: 19, March 2023

Salary: £25,000

Apply here

Responsibilities

Writing daily news stories, with a focus on original reporting, and occasional opinion pieces and features

Ensuring consist editorial standards across all published content

Uploading stories to site CMS

Conducting interviews and transcription

Using all appropriate tools and resources to search for daily news

Keeping up-to-date of industry trends and talking points

Spotting, pursuing, and researching opportunities for original investigations

Identifying opportunities for further coverage of, or alternate angles on, trending stories

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, community sources etc

Attending and reporting from industry events

Other as requested by the News Editor, Deputy Editor, or Editor

Requirements

Able to write efficiently, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines, especially news

Able to find the most interesting, important, and urgent news stories on their shift, and the most interesting angles upon them

Able to write and publish at least five news stories per shift (unless otherwise agreed with News Editor)

Able to process and apply feedback, including on rapidly changing SEO best practices, to ensure every story has its best chance of finding its audience

Plan and prioritise workload to meet agreed deadlines

Experience writing news or features, preferably online

Applies expertise; use basic company tools effectively to achieve work objectives

Proactivity, attention to detail, and a good standard of organisation

Bring new ideas for longer-form opportunities for coverage by the team, discussing in weekly meetings with the team

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If this sounds like you, be sure to send us your cover letter, CV, and a relevant writing sample via the Network N Media careers portal. We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received.

Good luck!