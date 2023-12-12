Jurassic Park Survival release date estimate and latest news

What is the Jurassic Park Survival release date? The latest game taking on the Jurassic Park IP, is Jurassic Park Survival, announced at The Game Awards 2023. This action-adventure game is leaning away from the previous Jurassic World Evolution sim management games, and it looks like instead of saving and protecting dinosaurs, we’ll be trying to survive them.

The upcoming dinosaur game is a single-player action-adventure game taking place immediately after the events of the 1993 Jurassic Park movie. We’ll be taking on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar when the dinosaurs broke out of their enclosures and well, you know the rest. But when is the Jurassic Park Survival release date?

Jurassic Park Survival release date estimate

Jurassic Park Survival was announced by Saber Interactive and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. We don’t have a release date as of yet, but we’re hoping it’ll be sometime in 2024.

We do know that Jurassic Park Survival will be an intense experience, that requires stealth, survival skills, and has first-person action. We’ll be able to interact with the island by utilizing its resources and evading and interacting with the wildlife, and of course, the dinosaurs that inhabit it.

Survival looks like a mix of stealth and action to either evade or tackle the many dinosaurs we’re sure to encounter. From gameplay footage in the below trailer, the game looks quite cinematic and has been described as narrative-driven for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise. Dr. Maya Joshi can be seen leaping onto what looks like a boat, and defending herself from a velociraptor. In another attack by a t-rex, she slams a gate in its face as she avoids getting eaten.

Jurassic Park Survival trailer

Alongside the announcement, Saber Interactive released an announcement trailer where we can see the game in action. We’re quickly thrust into the damaged facilities of the original Jurassic Park, and can see scattered dinosaur bones and a crumbling staircase.

Our protagonist, Dr. Maya Joshi, makes a frantic call over a radio for help, as she darts, injured, through the facility and into the kitchen, tailed by a velociraptor, which mimics one of the most memorable Jurassic Park movie scenes.

As she throws her flashlight and makes a run for it, heading into the thick jungle, we can hear the screech of dinosaurs nipping at her heels. She finally gets away and collapses by the iconic Jurassic Park gates, only to hold up a flare to a t-rex.

That's everything we have for the Jurassic Park Survival release date estimate and latest news.