Watch the cast of Ice Age kill or be killed in this Jurassic World Evolution 2 mod

Frontier’s latest management game Jurassic World Evolution 2 has already been out for a few weeks and users are creating some truly wonderful mods for the dinosaur strategy title. However, this new mod adds the cast of the animated Ice Age movies to Jurassic World Evolution 2, and it’s both lovable and massively horrifying.

There have been five Ice Age movies since 2002, but the rather simply-titled “Ice Age replacer mod” by NanoLancensis adds the core cast of the original movie to Jurassic World Evolution 2 in the form of replacements for various dinosaurs. Manny the mammoth replaces the Nasutoceratops, Diego the saber-toothed tiger replaces the Chungkingosaurus, Sid the sloth is the Homalocephale, and series mascot Scrat the squirrel-rat thing replaces the Compsognathus.

It’ll certainly be a shock for anyone wanting early mammals like mammoths in the game and getting these wacky versions instead, as players have been hoping to see in a DLC pack based on the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous animated series. It’s a cartoon at least, we suppose.

What makes it a little less adorable is the knowledge that this beloved cast of cartoon characters can not only escape and eat humans wandering the park but also that they themselves can get killed and eaten by other animals too – including each other. As NanoLancensis stresses, Manny and Diego – friends in the movies – “are species that cannot live comfortably together” so will happily kill each other on sight.

You can check out our review of Jurassic World Evolution 2 right here. Our reviewer generally liked it but admits that “dealing with disastrous events beyond your control still isn’t any fun”. Would it be more fun with cartoon characters instead? Only one way to find out.