Jurassic World Evolution 2 comes to Steam this year

Well, if you look at that – Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting a follow-up. Jeff Goldblum showed up during Summer Game Fest to tease the reveal with some dialogue before we got a trailer confirming the news.

After reading some dialogue and some banter between Goldblum and Geoff Keighley, we launched into the cinematic trailer. The trailer features dinosaurs roaming through a desert before a buggy approaches. We also get a sweeping view of a lush forest and a mountainous habitat full of dinosaurs. If it wasn’t obvious at this point, the signature music of the series kicks in to let you know what franchise this is.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 features a new narrative campaign voiced by familiar cast members, new features, four game modes, and an expanded roster of dinosaurs. One of those modes is Chaos Theory, which offers a “reimagined take on pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise as players strive to make their own mark and change the course of events”. You’ve also got a Sandbox mode that gives you everything you need to craft your perfect park. Jurassic World Evolution 2 launches in late 2021 on Steam and consoles.

If you’d like to find out more, check this out. Here’s the trailer:

