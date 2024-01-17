Sorry Elden Ring, the secret best Bandai Namco game is now under $10

Got a kick out of Cocoon? Wrapped Elden Ring and looking to see what else Bandai Namco has in its sprawling catalog? Well, there’s a puzzler you should be playing, We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie. And, thanks to Fanatical’s Bandai Namco sale, you can snap it up for less than $9.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie is one of those games that you dip into, planning on a quick play and when you put it down, hours have passed. It’s a remaster of 2005’s puzzle game, which has you collecting, well, stuff. Now, you can snap it up for less than $9.

As the Prince of All Cosmos, you’re tasked with rolling up objects to create a Katamari. Depending on the level (there are around 30), you could be collecting anything from pencil sharpeners to skyscrapers. The more you collect, the bigger your Katamari gets and the more things you can roll up.

It’s a deceptively simple concept, but it’s so, so satisfying to just watch your Katamari grow and to collect something (or someone) that, minutes earlier, blocked your progress. It’s also faintly disturbing, given you also roll up people and buildings, but I’m sure they’re okay. I mean, you’re launching them into space to become the stars your idiot father annihilated, but they’ll probably be fine.

The art style, absolutely gorgeous and it boasts a superb soundtrack. The wacky humor is the icing on the cake. Yes, the King of All Cosmos is a thundering buffoon, but you’ll grow to love him and his ridiculous antics.

We Love Katamari Damacy REROLL+ Royal Reverie is an absolute steal at just $8.69 / £7.24, down from $29.99 / £24.99 at Fanatical. It’s also worth diving into the rest of Fanatical’s Bandai Namco sale, with offers on the Dark Souls remake, Tekken 7 and more.

If you’re after another game to chill out to, here are the best relaxing games. Or for more gaming flashbacks, check out the best retro games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.