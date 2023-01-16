Best puzzle games on PC 2023

The best puzzle games on PC can turn classic head-scratchers into rich, meaningful stories full of frustration-fueled problems to solve. Whether you’re looking for clever dialogue, moving narratives, or a healthy dose of laughter with your conundrums, puzzle games are versatile enough to find a way to do it all.

This vast genre covers everything from pirate point-and-clicks to tetromino trickery and quantum physics capers. In fact, a couple of these are so good, they could be considered for our list of the best PC games overall. Our comprehensive list outlines the best puzzle games across the board, including a few very familiar faces indeed.

Unpacking

Take the stress of moving and turn it on its head with Unpacking. This emotionally-charged but relaxing puzzler tells a meaningful story while reminding its players that not everyone inhabits spaces the same way.

Players are tasked with finding homes for all manner of household items, from toilet paper to books and even diplomas. Paying attention pays off, as familiar objects and changing locations begin to reveal more about the game’s protagonist and their life’s journey as they move from place to place across their life. You start as an interested voyeur and leave with intimate knowledge of their journey.

With BAFTA award-winning music from Jeff Van Dyck and meticulously detailed pixel art, Wren Brier and the team at Witch Beam deliver a hand-crafted world that doesn’t demand your attention but asks for it kindly while offering a cup of tea.

Escape Academy

In Escape Academy, keeping your heart rate down is hard as this is one high-pressure puzzle game. Where typical escape rooms may end after solving a few tricky tests, this clever indie is set in a school of the escape arts, with a curriculum full of intrigue, missing persons and mind-boggling exams to be completed.

After a seemingly simple introduction, you’re welcomed into the hallowed halls of the Escape Academy, and tasked with battling against the clock with other students and your own brain. A seasonal campus serves as a fitting backdrop to each set of challenges, with chunky cel-shaded assets and fully-realised characters inviting players down the rabbit hole – no pocket watch needed.

And, if you wrap up the main campaign, there’s a season pass of DLC full of headache-inducing trickery for those looking for more delicious morsels of mystery.

Return to Monkey Island

Ron Gilbert’s pivotal pirate has returned, taking on enemies old and new. In this hotly-anticipated follow-up, the Terrible Toybox team ask important questions like, ‘what is nostalgia’, ‘can you maintain a legacy’, and… ‘is scurvy contagious?’

Join Guybrush Threepwood as he searches for purpose, and finally seeks the true secret of Monkey Island, with the weight of his past adventures in tow. Threepwood’s charms may not be as effective in navigating this new, more modern pirate world. However, a legacy of kindness and clever wordplay keeps the lovable pirate at the centre of his usual hijinx, quirky quizzes (our guide to the Return to Monkey Island trivia cards will help here) and intriguing point-and-click puzzles.

A vibrant cartoonish art style from Rex Crowle puts a sensational spin on Monkey Island’s iconic pixelated past, complemented by scene-stealing characters with big personalities to boot.

Portal 2

No list of the best puzzle games would be complete without Portal 2, a legendary adventure that will continue to relish in the spotlight long beyond this list. Known for being a head-tickling story full of sarcasm, turrets and ground-breaking teleportation tech, the maestros at Valve made sure Portal’s younger sibling would be one for the history books.

After achieving great success with the original game, Portal 2 adds more ambitious and robust mysteries to solve, ones that players can approach in a wider number of ways. All you need is your trusty portal gun, a dose of lateral thinking and a good chunk of luck, and Aperture Science is your oyster. Players are tasked with navigating through the gorgeous remnants of a once-futuristic facility to find their freedom, as well as the pockets of lore hidden carefully in its walls. Just be prepared for the game-changing goops and cubes that come to complicate its later puzzles. It’s so good, in fact, that it’s also on our list of the best co-op games.

Tetris Effect

Do yourself a favour and play Tetris Effect with headphones on. This clever synaesthetic spin-off of the ‘80s classic brings beats and bliss, making stacking blocks feel emotionally charged. Each level is tied to dynamic dioramic environments that interact with each move, your every decision pulling you deeper into a cleverly-crafted web from the mind of Rez and Lumines’ Tetsuya Mizuguchi.

Old-school Tetris tactics are still very welcome here, but beware, Tetris Effect’s disarmingly-beautiful imagery may seek to distract you from the task at hand. Finding a way to balance your attention between its beautiful vistas and the need for the right tetromino can save you from some painful losses as you play through its epic campaign, which is aptly named Journey Mode.

The Pedestrian

Find new love for industrial imagery with The Pedestrian, a platforming side-scroller that offers clever sign-based storytelling from a particularly unique perspective. You play as a plucky stick figure who flips switches, defies obstacles and jumps between literal signage in the 2D space as the bustling 3D world continues around them.

As you piece together The Pedestrian’s broader narrative puzzle, you will help your figure friend build confidence and rearrange road signs to move around a giant concrete jungle, with all of its anxiety-inducing features front and centre, impeding your pathways through the sweetly-soundtracked urban sprawl.

Return of the Obra Dinn

Strap on your investigative boots and prepare to examine what’s left of a once-missing merchant ship in The Return of the Obra Dinn. Five years since its voyage, this once great vessel is now a hollow shell, full of ghosts and mystery aching to be uncovered.

As an insurance appraiser, players must deduce how a ship full of sea folk and quality goods could go tragically missing. Your proverbial magnifying glass is the Memento Mortem, a pocket watch that, when used in view of a corpse, transports you into the moments right before their demise. In this death-filled diorama, quick-witted exploration offers clues and information about what went down on this fateful venture. Let’s hope you have your sea legs, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.

The Witness

Waking up on a mysterious island with your memory missing may not be the most welcoming premise, but by wading into the mysterious waters of The Witness, you may find a meaningful message hidden within this enigmatic indie that makes it well worth the puzzling playtime.

On this lonely berg full of luscious biomes, there is only forward motion: Interacting with grid puzzles of varying difficulties. The Witness constantly teaches players new rules and tools, enabling further exploration, while optional video and audio logs discovered throughout the journey provide slivers of information necessary to understanding the player’s purpose on the island. Look inwards as you methodically unlock all of its areas, and if you feel lost, remember to keep going, as The Witness is only as confusing as your next puzzle.

If you’ve exhausted this list of the best puzzle games, why not check out our picks for the best adventure games on PC? A lot of them share similar traits to the titles in this list, or our list of the best story games may help if you’re looking for something a little more narrative driven.