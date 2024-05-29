The asymmetrical multiplayer genre has been notoriously hard to break into, for a variety of reasons. Some haven’t had enough players, others have been reviewed poorly, and even successful games like Friday the 13th have had their issues, culminating in a complete shutdown looming on the horizon. So it’s impressive that Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is making waves even before it has officially launched, with reviews coming in on the positive side. There’s only one fly in the ointment right now and it’s to do with a particular gun.

Unlike Dead by Daylight or games in that vein, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is much more combative. Not only are survivors hunted down in the multiplayer game by weapon-wielding Klowns, they can strike back with their own arsenals. At the moment, however, there’s one weapon that’s making things a little imbalanced for Klowns as they hunt down their prey, and that’s all before the official Killer Klowns from Outer Space release date.

The Popcorn Bazooka is unlocked after you reach level 12 in the game and it packs a hefty punch. Definitely the most iconic weapon from the original film, you would expect it to be powerful and it is, but the game’s reddit page and Steam forums are awash with players complaining that it may be a little too powerful. Threads titled “Nerf the popcorn gun”, “how do you play around the popcorn gun?”, and “popcorn gun problem” are appearing with increasing frequency as the game attracts players.

Most Klown weapons in Killer Klowns from Outer Space take a while to bring a survivor down, either through extended contact or repeated hits. The problem with the Popcorn Bazooka is that it only takes two shots to take down an opponent, which definitely gives it the edge in pretty much every situation in the game.

It’s not completely unbalanced as there’s a lengthy reload period in-between shots but players are still finding it tough to go up against. In fact, it seems that both sides are looking for it to be changed a little as there are few counters, making using it fairly boring.

That said, the game has only been in an exclusive access period for a short time and has yet to hit its full launch, so these may all be issues that can be tweaked as the game progresses. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game launches officially on Tuesday, June 4, but you can play it today over on Steam.

If you’d like to tool up before you head in, our guide to the best Killer Klowns from Outer Space tips will help you get started, and you can take a peek at our Killer Klowns from Outer Space review to learn more about the game.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.