Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, an asymmetric multiplayer horror where aliens who look like clowns terrorize small-town America, is gearing up to be a proper rival to Dead by Daylight. Just a day after launch, Killer Klowns has already accrued strong user reviews, a decent playerbase, and a spot on the Steam best-seller list, a strong start in a market cornered by DBD.

At the time of writing, just one day after the game’s Tuesday June 4 release date, Killer Klowns is sitting at almost 80 percent positive user reviews on Steam and has hit an all-time concurrent player peak of 4,333. That may not seem like much when compared to DBD’s whopping 55,586 24-hour peak, but it’s a strong start for a game launched just yesterday. That and the fact it’s sitting at number eight on the US Steam best-seller chart, and at 21 on the global charts, means those numbers may only get bigger. Our own Killer Klowns review explains precisely how the horror game addresses every key problem in modern DBD.

Killer Klowns developer Illfonic has experience with asymmetric multiplayer games based on beloved movies, having previously developed Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds, as well as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The last time I remember thinking about this many movie tie-in games was the early ‘o0s – what a time to be alive.

With one team of seven human survivors and another consisting of three alien Klowns, Killer Klowns is quite a big asymmetric game. Survivors need to search the levels for materials to unlock escape routes, all while completing minigames that prevent the klowns from being alerted to their presence. Meanwhile, the Klowns must hunt down the humans, turning them into cotton candy cocoons to trigger a ‘Klownpocalypse.’

