Legendary horror FPS game blows up on Steam, and you can play it free

Tripwire Interactive has been a mainstay in PC gaming since 2006. Over the years, it’s put out beloved games like Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad, Rising Storm, and Maneater. It’s also responsible for Killing Floor 2, the multiplayer horror FPS sequel to one of its first games, and a project that’s become a modern classic in the genre since it came out in 2016. Last year, though, Tripwire announced that it’s making Killing Floor 3, which will likely cause the current iteration’s player base to dry up over time. More recently, the company also announced that it would no longer be updating Killing Floor 2 either and, though its servers will remain live, decided to see the classic shooter off in style with a final free weekend.

Killing Floor 2 was put on deep discount and made free to play on Steam last Friday, bringing the gory, wave based shooting design of the game — and the wealth of material introduced to it through years of updates — to a wider audience. In response, the FPS game has been blowing up on Valve’s platform.

Over the last few days, Killing Floor 2’s player count has skyrocketed, jumping from 5,001 active players on Thursday May 16 to a peak reached at the time of writing (Sunday May 19) of 37,873. Anyone looking to get a group together to shoot some monsters this weekend, it seems, is in luck.

You can play Killing Floor 2 for free until tomorrow (May 20) on Steam or pick it up at a 95% discount, which makes it just $1.49 USD / £0.99. Download or grab a copy of Killing Floor 2 right here.

