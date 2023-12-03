Bringing together Arthurian legend, the character-driven party RPG elements of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity Original Sin, and the turn-based tactical combat of XCOM, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is a dark fantasy spin on the classical legend. Now, with a huge 2.0 upgrade and its new Rising Eclipse endgame content, if you’ve been looking for a new game to jump into after BG3, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale might be just what you’re looking for.

The premise of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is simple but delightful. You are Sir Mordred, the black knight and nemesis of King Arthur. In a climactic conflict, the pair of you struck each other down in battle, and yet at the whim of the Lady of the Lake, both of you still live beyond death. It’s up to you to go after whatever has become of the King. The result is a very satisfying turn-based RPG game with a slick combat system that pulls the fantasy tactics of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity in a more XCOM-like direction.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale patch 2.0 gives the game a vast overhaul and balance update, refining its systems further while giving you even more to do. There are new hero skills and extended skill trees to upgrade and enhance your characters further, new buildings to construct in Camelot, artifact crafting, and much more. All of the heroes have been given a comprehensive overhaul and balance pass, too.

You’ll need all of that, too, because many of the maps and encounters have been updated and polished. That means everything from new enemy variants with different skill sets, updates to combat arenas to improve cover, obstacles, unit pathing, and more, with additional rebalancing that developer Neocore Games says is “partly thanks to the fantastic community feedback.”

Along with the big 2.0 update comes a new seasonal endgame, titled Rising Eclipse. Rifts are appearing across the land and blotting out the light, attracting the attention of the Sídhe, a race of magical fey folk. It’s up to you to close the rifts, after which you’ll be able to convert their energy into magical enchantments using an ancient Sídhe shrine uncovered below Camelot. For those of you who still want to revisit the previous seasonal content, you can still do so via an option on the game’s main menu.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale patch 2.0 is out now. It’s a great time to discover the game for yourself, then, and if you’re curious then there’s even better news: King Arthur Knight’s Tale is 60% off on Steam until Saturday, December 9. That means you can expect to pay just $17.99 / £15.19 to get started.

