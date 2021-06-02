King of Fighters XV delayed into next year

You’re going to have to wait a little longer to get your hands on the upcoming fighting game King of Fighters XV. SNK has confirmed on Twitter that KOF15 has been delayed from 2021 to Q1 2022. King of Fighters XV producer Yasuyuki Oda explains in a press release that the change in release window comes down to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Japan.

“There are many fans who are anticipating the release of KOF XV in 2021, however at this point in time, we unfortunately have to announce that KOF XV will now be launching within the first quarter of 2022,” he explains. “The development timeline we set out to reach in the beginning has been affected by the ever-still rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan. We have made the ultimate decision in the end that the product’s quality must come first, and so with that decision comes an altered release window.

“We sincerely ask for your kind patience and understanding as our development teams continue to work hard on KOF XV as we draw closer to its release.”

King of Fighters was initially revealed earlier this year after some leaks, so it goes. We’ve had a slew of character reveals since, though SNK has yet to confirm what platforms the game will be releasing on.

If you’re looking for some of the best fighting games on PC to keep you busy while you wait, you can hit that link.