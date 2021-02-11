Pretty much every Kingdom Hearts game hits PC next month

Epic’s Spring Showcase is here, and with it, the news that pretty much the entire Kingdom Hearts series is coming to PC – as an Epic Games Store exclusive, naturally. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory launches on PC in just over a month.

All four titles hit the Epic Games Store on March 30, 2021. Between all these titles, you’re getting pretty much the complete Kingdom Hearts experience. HD 1.5 + 2.5 remix includes remastered versions of KH1, KH2, Re:Chain of Memories, and Birth by Sleep, as well as cinematic versions of 358/2 Days and Re:Coded. The 2.8 collection includes a remastered Dream Drop Distance, the Aqua-focused interquel, 0.2, and a cinematic version of Back Cover.

The naming gets simpler from here, I promise. Kingdom Hearts 3 also launches in this collection, as does Melody of Memory, the rhythm game spin-off which hit consoles just last year.

As someone who just played through every Kingdom Hearts game for the first time a couple of years ago, take it from me – you’re going to want to pace yourself. You can pre-order everything from Epic here.

If you’re looking for more anime games – there’s only so much anime you can take at one time, I know – you can follow that link.