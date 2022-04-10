Kingdom Hearts 4 Star Wars tease spotted in trailer

It looks like a Kingdom Hearts IV Star Wars tease is seemingly hiding in the highly-anticipated JRPG game sequel’s trailer. As spotted by fans, the beginning of the trailer shows a forest – and a few hints that this location is actually the forest moon of Endor from Return of the Jedi.

Kingdom Hearts IV was revealed today, as part of the series’ 20th-anniversary celebration, along with an announcement trailer showing main character Sora in a more realistic city called Quadratum. However, the beginning of the trailer shows an unrelated forest area for some reason, and fans believe this is a big tease for Kingdom Hearts to become a Star Wars game.

The Kingdom Hearts series are the ultimate Disney games, with Sora and friends crossing over to worlds based on the likes of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Pirates of the Caribbean. Kingdom Hearts III actually featured a Toy Story world, despite that being a Pixar movie rather than Disney – so it is possible Kingdom Hearts IV could visit other Disney-owned properties like Star Wars or even Marvel.

The smoking gun for the trailer’s forest scene being a Kingdom Hearts Star Wars world tease is one shot that seems to show the foot of an Imperial AT-ST walker – here’s a good image of this from the back. It’s pretty identical.

Other fans pointed out how the trees of the forest seemingly being the Californian sequoia redwoods filmed by Lucasfilm for Return of the Jedi.

YO, THIS LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THE FOREST IN ENDOR??????? KH4 IS GOING TO HAVE STAR WARS I S2G… (left is from the KH4 trailer, right is Endor) pic.twitter.com/IJDQmWxcK2 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 10, 2022

In fact, one location in the trailer appears to be taken directly from a Star Wars Battlefront 2 Endor level.

If you want a closer comparison pic.twitter.com/TtsCTaxGKn — ✨ Ashe ✨ (@WhisperAshe) April 10, 2022

It’s looking pretty likely. Guess we’ll find out when Kingdom Hearts IV releases in 2028 (or 2030 on PC).

