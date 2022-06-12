Hideo Kojima working on a new game with Microsoft

Hideo Kojima is working on a new game using Microsoft’s “cutting-edge cloud technology.” The veteran developer says that the game is early in development, but that it is a “completely new game – one that no-one has ever experienced or seen before.” That may be quite the bold claim, but coming from the mind behind the Metal Gear Solid series and Death Stranding, Kojima is probably one of the few who can make it.

Kojima says he has been waiting a very long time to make this “never-before-seen concept,” but that the new game may take some time to develop in conjunction with Xbox Game Studios. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, says that he is thrilled to have Kojima Productions working alongside Microsoft’s teams.

The game is planned to make use of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing powerhouse, and will be Kojima Productions’ second project after Death Stranding since their establishment as an independent studio after Kojima’s departure from Konami. There are rumours that this game could see Kojima returning to the horror game genre following the cancellation of Silent Hills after the release of the cult classic teaser P.T.

You can watch the announcement in full below:

