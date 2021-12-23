Grab these last-minute gifts for gamers before Christmas arrives

It’s crunch time. Even though you started thinking about it months ago, and planned to get all your holiday shopping done in good time, you’ve found yourself with mere days to go until December 25th, and you’ve still not ticked everyone off your list. Well, don’t worry. We know how it is. We’re not here to judge – in fact, we’re here to help. Though time is ticking, we’ve got a number of last-minute gamer gift suggestions which should still arrive in time for the big day to help you out of your pickle.

Of course, the tastes of PC gamers is as broad as the variety in PC games themselves. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a selection of gift ideas that will appeal to as many gamers as possible. If they still can’t get enough of Skyrim, perhaps they’d like something from the game’s line of Funko Pop vinyl figures. If you’re tired of listening to their rattly mic each time you play co-op, a new headset could be in order. Buying for an Assassin’s Creed fan? They’d probably love an Assassin’s Creed hoodie to keep them warm and channel their inner Eivor. We’ve gone for variety here and we hope that it helps.

If you want to give yourself a little more breathing room to decide, you may want to invest in an Amazon Prime membership. With Prime delivery, it’s possible to place an order on Christmas Eve and have it arrive later that day (depending on stock availability and your location, of course). Even though it should still be fine to order normally today, doing so with Prime can help to give you a little more peace of mind.

Here are some gift suggestions for you:

If you were thinking of buying a game, but weren’t sure where to start, take a look at our article on the best PC games for some guidance. Also check out our PC gamer gift guide to find further gift recommendations.