Best PC gamer gifts under $100

With Christmas Day now just around the corner, many of us are scrambling to get all our gifts bought and wrapped on time. As nice as the festivities themselves can be, the process of actually buying all the presents is one that many people find quite stressful. You want to get people something that they’ll genuinely like, but you also want it to be personal to them. It’s easy to go broad with something like cash or a gift card, but they won’t remember that in the long run. If you’re somebody who struggles with gift buying, we’re here to help. If you’re shopping for a gamer in your life, we’ve got some solid suggestions for you and all of them for under $100, so no need to worry about breaking the bank.

All you need is an idea of what games they like to play. We’ve got several gift suggestions here and each of them ties into some of the best PC games around. With a variety of gifts from things like Skyrim Funko Pops through to the Final Fantasy XIV cookbook, we’re confident that at least one item on this list will appeal to a gamer in your life. We also want to accommodate shoppers who are on smaller budgets, because we know a lot of PC gaming items can be on the costlier side, which is why we kept it to gifts under $100.

Of course, maybe you’re just looking for a treat for yourself. That’s cool too. These are all pretty great products and we’d be delighted to successfully add something new to your collection.

Anyway, the best PC gamer gifts for under $100 are as follows:

Orlog Dice Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest in its series and it’s great for fans of Old Norse narratives as one of the best Viking games on PC. On top of being a delightful open world adventure with an engaging story, it also happens to contain a game called Orlog, which fans haven’t been able to get enough of. Because of this, the simple, yet addictive, dice game received a tabletop edition. Know someone who loves Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Chances are they’d love this.

Sea of Thieves T-Shirt

Rare has developed a fantastic catalogue and Sea of Thieves, its sprawling pirate-themed shared world adventure game, is among its best yet. Just a few months ago, the game surpassed 25 million players, which is a fantastic achievement. If you know someone who can’t get enough of the game and who covets the Pirate Legend title (or has achieved it!) then this official Sea of Thieves Pirate Legend T-shirt could be an excellent gift for them.

Skyrim Funko Pops

Funko Pop seems to have taken it upon itself to make a cute, large-headed vinyl figure of every person or character who has ever been a part of popular culture. Of course, Skyrim has been a pop culture giant for over a decade now, so it’s no surprise that Funko has honoured the series with a line of figures. Know anyone who loves the game? These figures will be great additions to their desks or shelves. From Daedric Warriors to Nords, you can find a number of iconic characters from the game among the Skyrim Funko Pop line.

League of Legends Mouse Pad

Reaching peaks of 45 million concurrent online players, League of Legends is a beloved MOBA game that many PC gamers enjoy and with the recent Netflix tie-in series, Arcane, recently having released, even more people will have recently discovered it for the first time. If you know a fan, this League of Legends mouse pad could be a great gift for them. It’s been designed with an ultra-smooth finish, allowing for accurate operations and is adorned with a great piece of LOL artwork.

The art of Halo Infinite

Do you know someone who’s passion for Halo has been reignited by the release of Halo Infinite? Or maybe somebody who’s fallen in love with the series thanks to its latest instalment? Well, you may want to consider gifting them The Art of Halo Infinite, a book that gathers together a treasure trove of artworks from the team who worked on the game. The concept art in this book will give you a look at the original vision for the game. Full of gorgeous artworks, this is fascinating stuff for fans.

Fortnite wall poster

Fortnite has an enormous following and, being free to play, most PC gamers have at least dabbled with it. If you know someone who didn’t just dabble, but became a lifelong fan, then this fancy Fortnite wall poster could be a good choice of gift. Depicting the Battle Bus on its way to yet another battle royale, it kind of represents the fun and enjoyment yet to come, not just in Fortnite, but in life itself. Where there’s life, there’s hope.

Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook

The Final Fantasy series is one of the cornerstones of fantasy games at this point, with a long 34-year history of excellent titles. Final Fantasy XIV is no exception, with an enormous fanbase enjoying this iconic MMORPG. If you know somebody who’s deeply immersed in the world of Hydaelyn, then the official Final Fantasy XIV cookbook could make a wonderful gift for them. With recipes for everything from a simple Farmer’s Breakfast, through to the delicious meals eaten by royalty, there’s a lot of variety here. Trying out a few recipes from the book could be a really fun pastime for anyone who has time off over the holiday season. It doesn’t contain the pizza that’s just been added to the game, though.

Dota 2 ornament

Know somebody who’s too doting on Dota 2? They’d probably really appreciate this fancy Dota 2 Champion’s Shield ornament. A lot of work has gone into making this look as aesthetically pleasing as possible and it will look fantastic once it’s out on display. Plus, it comes in a little gift box too, making it easy to wrap and adding an extra layer of surprise when handing it over as a gift.

We hope this guide has helped you when buying Christmas presents for PC gamers. Want more gift suggestions? Our best PC games guide could be a great place to start if you want to get them a new addition to their games library.