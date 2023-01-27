Grab 59% off Logitech’s lavish League of Legends gaming headset

The best gaming headset options are far from cheap, but you can not pick up Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO X for better than half price. While the idea of a LoL gaming PC setup probably won’t appeal to everyone, the themed cans pack an audio punch that’ll benefit your entire Steam library.

Over on Amazon, the League of Legends Logitech G PRO X is down from $129.99 to $52.99, thanks to a whopping 59% discount. If you’re a LoL fan you’re probably already considering grabbing the headset based on that fact alone, but its striking blue paint job and gold banding should appeal to anyone that loves pretty peripherals.

Of course, the Logitech G PRO X’s lick of LoL paint arguably isn’t as impressive as its specs, as it boasts 7.1 surround sound capabilities and 50mm drivers. That’s not to say other important factors like comfort take a back seat, as the headset’s memory foam earpads will keep you in the game for longer, whether you’re into League or any of the other best PC games out there.

The G PRO X has a detachable microphone, and you’ll probably take it off if you already own a fancy desktop steaming mic. That said, Logitech’s Blue Voice technology can trade blows with some standalone solutions, and it could bring a whole new level of clarity to your voice chat if it replaces a cheap and cheerful capture device.

If you’re looking for a reason to pick up Logitech’s lavish League of Legends headset, you could the release of Motive’s Dead Space Remake as an excuse. The horror game revamp has virtually nothing in common with Riot’s MOBA, but the headset’s audio capabilities enhance the harrowing sounds of the USG Ishimura tenfold.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to grab this Logitech headset using next-day delivery, and signing up for a 30-day trial means you won’t have to pay extra. We’d suggest grabbing the G PRO X sooner than later, and the deal will only stick around while stocks last.