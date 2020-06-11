LoL tier list: the top champions for 10.12

Looking for a LoL tier list that’s up to date with the latest meta changes? The LoL patch 10.12 is finally here and it’s packed with plenty of bugfixes, balance tweaks, and further top and jungle lane changes. Patch 10.12 has shaken up the current LoL champion tier list a little with some buffs and nerfs to key characters, so you’ll want to check out our current breakdown to ensure you have the tools needed to obliterate your rivals out on the Rift. While picking a champion purely based on their strengths won’t make up for poor game sense, they will ensure your ranked climb is a little smoother.

Of course, knowing which League of Legends champions to add to your ever-growing collection can be a little tricky, especially when there are 148 to choose from. In order to help you win more ranked games, we’ve put together an in-depth guide that breaks down patch 10.12’s strongest picks and discusses why you should be using them.

If you’re brand-new to LoL then you may want to seek out our picks for the best League of Legends champions for beginners. We’ve also included some additional S-tier picks in case you have a particular dislike for any of our choices.

If you’re tired of losing games and want to increase your ranked win rate this season, then make sure you add any of the below champions to your current roster.

After all, learning to play the strongest champs in the League of Legends 10.12 meta will give you the edge you need to truly make your mark out on the Rift.

TOP-LANE: Maokai

There’s not many changes to the top lane, with Darius maintaining an S-tier spot in patch 10.12, and can’t be beat when it comes to putting pressure down early on and stomping whatever foe he comes up against. Elsewhere, we’ve included Fiora as another top pick because of her split-push game, and Wukong remains an S-tier pick thanks to his overall utility and ability to perform almost any role.

However, Maokai remains our top pick as he just keeps getting stronger at all levels of the game, mostly thanks to the champ’s simplicity. Although Maokai was nerfed in 10.10, he is still a brilliant tank pick and boasts a 54% win rate – which is very high for the top lane. When you consider the gradual nerfs to many of the other S-tier top laners over the past few months, Maokai is still in a great place.

Other S-tier picks: Darius, Garen, Fiora, Nasus, Wukong

Jungle: Fiddlesticks

Although the 10.11 LoL patch included further buffs to Fiddlesticks’ passive attack and W ability, he has been nerfed in the 10.12 patch, but still remains our top pick. Once a sidelined champion in the Rift, the 10.11 change to his passive, allowing Fiddlesticks to terrify enemies has amplified Fiddlestick’ presence and make him our top pick for the Jungle lane. His recent nerfs include decreasing his W ability damage to minions from 60% to 50%, hindering his wave clearing abilities, but it’s not enough to kick him from the top spot.

Although Graves received a nerf to his abilities in the mid-late game in 10.11, changing his Q ability from 100% bonus AD, to 80% bonus AD, it’s not enough to take him out of our recommended S tier champions. His late game is slightly affected by these changes, but the 10.11 LoL patch Zeal buffs help balance things out.

Other S-tier picks: Graves, Wukong, Zac, Elise

MID-LANE: FIZZ

Fizz and Diana remain the joint leaders of the mid-lane rankings once again in our LoL tier list for 10.12.

Not only can Fizz easily wipe grouped enemies with Chum the Waters, he can also dash in and out of combat unscathed with the help of Nimble Fighter. In fact, trying to stop Fizz or Diana from deleting your carries can be an absolute nightmare, especially if you fail to shut them down in the early-game. Fizz has the slight edge in terms of versatility, so consider banning or adding this slippery assassin to your roster to ensure your ranked matches go as smoothly as possible.

Yasuo, however, received a significant nerf, demoting him from our S-tier picks. His base health has been reduced from 535 to 490 and his W ability, Wind Wall, cooldown increased to 30/27/24/21/18 from 26/24/22/20/18.

Other S-tier picks: Diana, Twisted Fate, Ekko, Annie

Bot-lane: Kai’sa

Our bot lane top spot remains unchanged with Kai’Sa’s 10.11 buffs welcoming extra HP to all bot lane marksmen by 30HP and an HP per level increase of two, apart from champions Lucian, Kalista, Tristana, and Vayne who received their own attack stat buffs in 10.11.

Kai’Sa received notable buffs to both her Q and R. Her Q, Icathian Rain, increases bonus AD ratio from 35% to 40% and her R attack has been increased to 1500 – 3000 range. This is on top of the extra HP she received, which all add up to make her late game, crowd control, and team fighting capabilities really shine.

Other S-tier picks: Miss Fortune, Ezreal, Lucian, Vayne

SUPPORT: LEONA

10.12 hasn’t really touched the support lane’s S-tier picks so Leona remains at the very top – if you’re looking to deliver a lethal cocktail of stuns and slows, then this sun-loving support is the way to go. The Radiant Dawn may struggle in the early game, but once she has access to her ultimate things really start to ramp up. There’s never been a better time to add Leona to your roster, especially since there are so many carry threats roaming around the Rift at the moment. After all, the current meta champions lack decent forms of escape, so having a champion that can catch priority picks and punish any overly aggressive plays is huge, particularly in ranked matches where one fed champion can quickly snowball an entire game in your favour.

Other S-tier picks: Nautilus, Blitzcrank, Senna, Thresh

And there are your picks from the current patch. We’ll update this page when the LoL patch 10.13 inevitably rolls around, so check back then for the latest top tier picks. In case you missed it, Riot’s entry to the best card games on PC, Legends of Runeterra is out now and we also have a Legends of Runeterra tier list as well as a rundown of the best Legends of Runeterra decks, so you can get a few easy early wins under your belt.

