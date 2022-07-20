The last League of Legends patch before Worlds, 12.14, has been previewed today by the lead designer at Riot, and it’s a hefty one. Overall, it seems that healing has been nerfed quite considerably; a bunch of champion passives have been lowered, as well as nearly every healing item and Summoner Spell.

This comes hot on the heels of the durability patch, something that saw an increase in MR and armour across the board. It seems like a strange shift – reversing some of the work they did earlier whilst potentially leaving champions with built-in healing as OP picks going forward.

The previously planned Teleport changes have been scrapped, much to the delight of top laners everywhere (except you, Singed. Don’t think we don’t see you).

Drakes look like they’ll be receiving quite the change; the buff you get pre-soul has been increased substantially, further emphasising the importance of the lower half of the map. Herald gold has also been increased, as has the health of the Herald summon – it will be interesting to see if this is enough to balance the worth of each objective.

League of Legends patch 12.14: Early notes

Below are the early patch notes for League of Legends patch 12.14, obtained via lead designer, Matt Leung-Harrison.

Champion Buffs

Pantheon

Comet Spear (Q): damage to monsters 70% > 105%

The increased damage to jungle monsters will make clearing with Pantheon much faster, making him a much more viable jungler than before.

Jarvan IV

Dragon Strike (Q): AD ratio 120% > 140%

Demacian Standard (E): cooldown 12 > 12-10 based on level

Increasing the scaling power of Jarvan’s Q translates to a lot more damage later in games, helping players stay relevant even if they are slightly behind the power curve in terms of items.

Teemo

Mana regen per level: 20 > 25

Noxious Trap (R): range 400/650/900 > 600/750/900

Noxious Trap (R): AP ratio 50% > 55%

Noxious Trap (R): mana cost 75 > 75/55/35

Quite a significant buff centred around Teemo’s ultimate ability. Raising the AP ratio scaling on his R should see a decent increase in damage if an enemy accidentally triggers his trap. Getting an enemy to step on your mushrooms can be tricky if they have good vision habits, so this increases the value of getting even one trap to trigger.

Alistar

Pulverize (Q): mana cost 65-85 > 55-75

Pulverize (Q): cooldown 15-11 > 14-10

A small buff that should help Alistar in the early laning phase, being able to cast his Q ability more often and with less of a mana cost should help with those early game trades.

LeBlanc

Base mana: 334 > 400

Mana per level: 50 > 55

Distortion (W): damage 75-215 > 75-235

The damage increase on LeBlanc’s W ability isn’t much to write home about, but the increase in base mana and regen levels should see her have a much easier time sustaining in the laning phase.

Varus

Base AD: 59 > 62

A small increase in auto-attack damage will help with last-hitting minions and trading in the laning phase. Varus also has AD scaling on his W ability, so this will also see a slight increase in damage.

Champion Nerfs

Sivir

Boomerang Blade (Q): cast time bugfix 0.25-0.18 > 0.25-0.10

Ricochet (W): Minion damage 80% > 65%

Ricochet (W): Bounces will now last-hit minions that are below 15HP

Although the minion damage has been lowered, the minor execute on Sivir’s W ability should translate into an easier time last-hitting minions in lane, especially without any significant damage items.

Yuumi

Zoomies (E): AP ratio 35% > 30%

Lowers the overall healing output of Yuumi. She should still be strong in the right hands, but could run into even more mana issues now that the heals will have to come more frequently.

Seraphine

Surround Sound (W): Shield AP ratio 35% > 25%

Surround Sound (W): Heal AP ratio 0.6% missing HP per 100 AP > 0.4% missing HP per 100 AP

Seraphine has been a bit of a lane bully as of late, with great shielding and healing, as well as being able to output a fair amount of damage and CC. This should lower her ability to sustain both herself and the ADC in lane, potentially skewing the songstress further into the mid lane.

Gnar

Base HP: 580 > 540

HP regen per level: 1.75 > 1.25

The durability patch was more profitable for some Champions. Gnar was one of those, and this slight nerf to overall HP should see him brought in line with the rest of the top lane.

Zeri

Right click: no longer deals 60-150 (+18% AP) damage to enemies below 35% health > now executes enemies below 60-150 (+18%) health

Lightning Crash (R): On-hit damage 10/15/20 (+15% AP) > 5/10/15 (+15% AP)

The removal of the damage increase to lower health enemies nerfs Zeri’s poke damage massively. This further nerfs the AP build and may funnel Zeri players into a bruiser/sustain build – she won’t be able to burst Champions down as easily now so consistent damage will hold more value.

Renata

Base HP: 595 > 545

Base AD: 51 > 49

A slight overall nerf to Renata’s base stats.

Champion Adjustments

Wukong

Base HP regen: 2.5HP per 5 seconds > 3.5HP per 5 seconds

Stone Skin (Passive): Health regen per stack 0.5% max HP > 0.35% max HP

Shifting some of Wukong’s sustainability from his passive, making him less reliant on damaging enemies to gain health back.

Aatrox

Health per level: 104 > 114

Umbral Dash (E passive): Healing 18-26% > 18-24%

World Ender (R): Healing 25-55% > 25-45%

Although the base health stats are being increased, this can be considered a nerf. The reduction of sustain later on in a match could see Aatrox fall off in viability, especially if the opposing team has itemised correctly against healing.

Rhaast (Red Kayn)

Health per level: 104 > 114

Passive healing: 25-35% of damage dealt to champions > 20-30% of damage dealt to champions

Again, another change that could be considered a nerf. Although higher base health will make Kayn seem much tankier, not being able to gain as much health back in team fights ultimately means he won’t be able to stay in the fray for long.

Janna

Eye of the Storm (E): Bonus heal/shield power 20% > 15%

Eye of the Storm (E): Shield 65-165 > 75-175

Monsoon (R): Heal 90-200 (+45% AP) > 100-200 (+50% AP)

Shifting the healing/shielding from Janna’s E ability to her R. The value here is going to be using her ultimate ability in team fights, healing a lot more in a shorter space of time. Her laning power has been slightly reduced with more consistent healing/shielding being nerfed.

Gangplank

Base Health: 640 > 600

Health per level: 104 > 114

Base armour: 35 > 31

Trial by Fire (passive): Damage 55-310 (+100% bonus AD) > 55-310 (+100% bonus AD)(+250% critical strike chance)

Parrrley (Q): Base damage 20/45/70/95/120 > 10/40/70/100/130

Powder Keg (E): Slow amount 40-80% > 30-60% (+0.25% per 1% critical strike chance)

Powder Keg (E): Bonus physical damage 80/105/130/155/180 > 75/105/135/165/195

Powder Keg (E): Bonus damage on critical strike chance 25% > 10%

The idea behind these changes, as explained by the Lead Designer, was to weaken Gangplank’s early game laning power. They are moving some of his critical strike damage from barrels into what they call ‘more committal’ damage, whilst still leading players towards a critical strike item build.

System Nerfs

Potions

Health Potion: Healing 150 > 120

Refillable and Corrupting Potion: Healing 120 > 100

Summoner Spells

Exhaust: Damage reduction 40% > 30-40% (levels 1-9)

Runes

Biscuit Delivery: Health/mana recovery 10% > 8%

Biscuit Delivery: Max mana increase 50 > 40

Bone Plating: Cooldown 45 > 55

Conditioning: Gain 9 armour/magic resist and 4% total armour/magic resist > gain 8 armour/magic resist and 3% total armour/magic resist

Guardian: Cooldown 70-40s > 90-40s

Scorch damage: 15-35 > 20-40

Second Wind: Healing 6 (+4% missing health) > 3 (+4% missing health)

Sudden Impact: 7 lethality and 6 magic penetration > 9 lethality and 7 magic penetration

Unflinching: 10-30% tenacity and slow resist > 5-25% tenacity and slow resist

Time Warp Tonic: Movespeed 4% > 2%

Challenging Smite: Damage reduction 20% > 10%

Items

Sunfire Cape: Base immolate damage 12-30 (+1% bonus health) > 15 (+1.5% bonus health)

Chempunk Chainsword: Total cost 2600 > 2800

Objective Changes

Elemental Drake Buffs

Mountain Drake: 6% armour/magic resistance > 9% armour/magic resistance

Ocean Drake: 2% missing health per 5s > 3% missing health per 5s

Infernal Drake: 4% AD/AP > 6% AD/AP

Hextech Drake: 6% attack speed and 6 ability haste > 9% attack speed and 9 ability haste

Cloud Drake: 3.5% slow resist and out-of-combat movement speed > 7% slow resist and out-of-combat movement speed

Cloud Soul: 10% bonus movement speed and 50% bonus movement speed on ultimate cast for 6s > 15% bonus movement speed and 50% bonus movement speed on ultimate case for 6s

Elemental Drake Health

Health pre-Rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) > 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-Rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) > 6950 (+380 per level)

Base Damage

Cloud Drake: 50 >35

Mountain Drake: 150 >105

Ocean Drake: 100 > 70

Infernal Drake: 100 > 70

Hextech Drake: 66.7 > 47

All Drakes percent current health on auto: 7% > 5%

Elder Dragon

Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) > 6400 (+290 per minute)

AD: 150 > 105

Rift Herald