League of Legends patch 12.10 notes – High Noon skins, durability buff

The League of Legends patch 12.10 notes are starting to launch on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) for all to see. While LoL patch 12.9 is live, thanks to the new update we already have an idea of what Riot Games is bringing to its popular MOBA game next.

First off, the biggest thing coming in LoL update 12.10 is a load more High Noon skins for various Champions. Patch 12.9 added some of these snappy new skins for the likes of Katarina, Leona, and more, and now 12.10 brings in five new ones, including Samira, Sion, and Twitch.

As previously announced, 12.10 also buffs the durability of every single champion, as part of Riot’s goal to “slow the pace” of the game’s combat so damage isn’t so much of a focus. To that end, base health, health per level, armour per level, and magic resistance per level have all been increased across the board – so matches might not be over so quickly now.

And now, here are the League of Legends patch 12.10 notes (thanks, Surrender at 20!).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.10 release date is set for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 CHAMPION CHANGES

All Champions have received durability buffs.

Base Health – increased

– increased Health per Level – increased

– increased Armour per Level – increased

– increased Magic Resist per Level – increased

– increased Grievous Wounds – decreased from 60/40% to 50/30%

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 ITEM CHANGES

Emberknife – nerfed Omnivamp Decreased to 7% from 8%

Hailblade – nerfed Omnivamp Decreased to 7% from 8%

Vampiric Scepter Lifesteal Decreased to 7% from 8%

Doran’s Ring – buffed Mana Restore Increased to 1 from .75 Damage Amp Mana restore to 1.5 from 1.25 Value as Health Decreased to 40% from 50%

Elixir of Wrath – nerfed Physical vamp Decreased to 12% from 15%

Chemtech Putrifier – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40% Enhanced Grievous Wounds Decreased to 60% from 50%

Mortal Reminder – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40% Enhanced Grievous Wounds Decreased to 60% from 50%

Last Whisper – nerfed Armour Decreased to 16% from 20%

Lord Dominik’s Regards – nerfed Armor Pen Decreased to 30% from 35%

Seraph’s Embrace – nerfed Heal Decreased to 25% mana spent from 35%

Sunfire Aegis – nerfed Stack damage Decreased to 10% from 12%

Bloodthirster – nerfed Life steal Decreased to 18% from 20%

Thornmail – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40% Enhanced Grievous Wounds Decreased to 60% from 50%

Bramble Vest – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40%

Redemption – nerfed Heal Decreased to 180-340 from 200-400

Knight’s Vow – nerfed Heal Decreased to 7% from 8%

Fimbulwinter – buffed Shield value Increased to 100-200 + 4.5% current Mana from 100-200 + 5% current Mana

Executioner’s Calling – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40%

Void Staff – nerfed Magic pen Decreased to 40% from 45%

Youmuu’s Ghostblade – buffed Lethality Increased to 20 from 18

Blade of the Ruined King – nerfed Lifesteal Decreased to 7% from 8%

Morellonomicon – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40% Enhanced Grievous Wounds Decreased to 60% from 50%

Locket of the Iron Solari – nerfed Shield Decreased to 180-330 from 200-365

Mikael’s Blessing – nerfed Heal Decreased to 100-180 from 100-200

Shard of True Ice – buffed Base mana regen Increased to 115% from 100%

Oblivion Orb Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40%

Blighting Jewel – nerfed Magic Pen Decreased to 13% from 15%

Riftmaker – nerfed Omnivamp Decreased to 7% from 8%

Demonic Embrace – nerfed Damage Decreased to [1.8/1% (Melee/Ranged)] from [2/1.2% (Melee/Ranged)]

Chempunk Chainsword – nerfed Grievous Wounds Decreased to 30% from 40% Enhanced Grievous Wounds Decreased to 60% from 50%

Moonstone Renewer – nerfed Heal Decreased to 60 from 70 Heal and shield power Decreased to 5% from 6% Mythic passive heal increase Decreased to 8 from 10

Goredrinker – nerfed Omnivamp Decreased to 8% from 10% Heal Decreased to [20% Base Attack Damage + 8% missing Health] from [25% Base Attack Damage + 10% missing Health]

Divine Sunderer – nerfed Heal Decreased to [6%/3% Melee/Ranged] from [7.8%/3.6% Melee/Ranged]

Immortal Shieldbow – nerfed Lifesteal Decreased to 7% from 8% Shield Decreased to 250-630 from 275-700

Eclipse – nerfed Shield Decreased to [160 + 35% bonus Attack Damage] from [180 + 40% bonus Attack Damage]

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 RUNE CHANGES

Rune Balance Changes

Summon Aery – nerfed Shield Decreased to [30 – 75 (+.22 AP)(+.35 bAD)] from [35 – 80 (+.25 AP)(+.4 bAD)] Taste of Blood – nerfed Heal Decreased to [16-30 (+0.15 bAD, +0.08 AP)] from 918-35 (+0.2 bAD, +0.1 AP)]

Conqueror – nerfed Heal Decreased to [8/5% melee/ranged] from [9/6% melee/ranged]

Nullifying Orb – nerfed Shield Decreased to [35 – 110 (+0.09 AP and +0.14 bAD)] from [40 – 120 (+0.1 AP and +0.15 bAD)]

Triumph – nerfed Health restore Decreased to 10% from 12%

Font of Life – nerfed Heal Decreased to [5 + 0.9%] from [5 + 1%]

Guardian – nerfed Shield Decreased to [45 – 120 +12.5% AP + 8% bonus health] from [50 – 130 +15% AP + 9% bonus health]

Conditioning – nerfed Armor & MR Decreased to 4% from 5%

Overheal – nerfed Shield Decreased to [10 +9% Max Health)] from [10 (+10% Max Health)]

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.10 CHAMPION SKINS

High Noon Samira – 1350 RP

“The poster was straightforward enough: “WANTED: Tahm Kench – Devil, DEAD OR ALIVE”, followed by a generous sum. Only the Mechanical Devil’s got that kinda cash to pay. Samira ain’t sure why the other bounty hunters seemed so spooked by a little ol’ devil hunt. Well, let ’em shy away. This gunpowder witch don’t scare easy.”