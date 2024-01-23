Riot Forge is officially over, no more League of Legends stories

Following layoffs at Riot Games, spinoff indie conglomerate Riot Forge is officially gone, ending the 'A League of Legends Story' series.

Riot Forge is officially over, no more League of Legends stories: A ghostly man with white hair and a huge sword plunged into the ground kneels in a ruined, swamp-like area, illuminated in green
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

League of Legends 

Following a huge wave of layoffs at League of Legends and Valorant creator Riot Games, the company’s spinoff developer Riot Forge has officially been shuttered, meaning no more LoL-inspired indies will be coming after Bandle Tale.

Riot Forge’s closure follows the news that Riot has laid off 11% of its workforce across League of Legends, Valorant, and other live-service titles, meaning around 530 roles have been eliminated overnight.

Regarding Riot Forge, the company’s post from Monday January 22 reads “we’re ending new game development under Riot Forge after the upcoming release of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story.”

YouTube Thumbnail

“Forge was an experiment to see what would happen when Rioters partnered with their favorite indie devs and let them loose on Runeterra with their unique viewpoints, styles, and expertise. Across six titles spanning different game genres, regions, and characters, it’s been inspiring to see what these devs created in partnership with the Forge team.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done together to bring these stories to life, but it’s time to refocus our efforts on the ambitious projects underway internally at Riot.”

Similarly, spinoff CCG Legends of Runeterra will also see huge changes. “Despite critical achievements and the role it’s played in helping to build out the world of Runeterra, LoR has faced financial challenges since launch, costing significantly more to develop and support than it generates.

“In response, we’re reducing the size of our team and renewing our focus on The Path of Champions. This shift allows the team to experiment more in the PvE space, concentrating on the game mode where players have been spending the most time.”

A comment from Riot Games discussing the status of Riot Forge

“For most of our history, we’ve managed to avoid days like this, but this decision is critical for the future of Riot,” the post continues. “This isn’t to appease shareholders or to hit a quarterly earnings number—it’s a necessity.

“Over the past few years, as Riot more than doubled in headcount, we spread our efforts across more and more projects without sharp enough razors to decide what players needed most. The adjustments we’re making aim to focus us on the areas that have the greatest impact on your experience while reducing investment on things that don’t.” You can read Riot’s full email to affected staff here, and more information on Legends of Runeterra here.

The Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story release date is set for Wednesday February 21. After this, Riot Forge will cease operations.

Forged in the heart of the World of Darkness, Lauren is PCGamesN's news editor and resident Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines expert. When she's not yelling at stop signs and televisions as a magnificently maniacal Malkavian, she's dropping too much money on League of Legends skins and shouting at her bank account instead. With bylines at Dexerto, The Loadout, and Wargamer, quotes from her Diablo 4 review were broadcast in cinemas worldwide, and, yes, she did ugly cry in public. She has a master's degree in War Studies and wrote her dissertation on LA Noire, which she still contends is one of the best PC games ever made.