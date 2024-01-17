League of Legends’ Stardew Valley spinoff finally gets release date

Ever wondered what Yordles get up to in their free time? Before now, I’m not sure I have, but that’s what Bandle Tale: A League of Legends story is all about. Thrusting you into the heart of the Yordle haven of Bandle City, Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games’ cutesy RPG finally has a release date – and it’s just around the corner.

In Bandle Tale you play your own, unique Yordle, who has just finished up their 101-year-long knitting apprenticeship in Yarnville, a quaint little island. Armed with knitting magic and immense positive energy, you’re off to the big city with your hopes high and dreams sparkling. However, things aren’t as you imagine, which is where your RPG adventure begins.

After a rather rambunctious party, the entirety of Bandle City’s internal portal network has been knocked out. It’s your job to get it up and running again, but in order to do so you’ll need some help from the likes of Lulu, Teemo, Tristana, and Veigar – the latter, I suspect, may be troublesome.

You’ll be gathering materials, crafting items, and cooking the city’s signature beet soup at your own wild festivals, all while attempting to repair the teleports that are scattered across five of the region’s islands. It’s cute, its fun, and it’s probably a better way to get to know Tristana than going 0/10 in botlane right now.

If this all sounds like your kind of party, the Bandle City: A League of Legends story release date is officially set for Wednesday February 21, 2024.

The game is available to pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store, but if you’re looking for something a little more snazzy, there’s a Collector’s Edition available on the Riot Games store. Coming in at $149.99, it contains five Yordle figurines, as well as a Bandle Center diorama Kit, sticker set, wooden pin set, notebook, hardcover art book,

a special Collector’s Edition box, and all of the cosmetic and DLC content from the Deluxe Edition.

