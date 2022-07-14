League of Legends Star Guardians: missions, skins, and rewards

The League of Legends Star Guardians event begins today, July 14, with the shojo-inspired warriors returning to Riot Games’ MOBA in the form of new skins, rewards, missions, and champions. Kicking off at 8AM Pacific Time, which is 4PM if you’re in the UK, or 11AM on the United States’ East Coast, the Star Guardians event will also bring back the ultimate spellbook game mode, and new emotes, chromas and wards. We’ve got all the details here.

Starting with the skins, a whopping 12 new Star Guardians are coming to League: Akali, Kai’Sa, Ekko, Sona, Taliyah, Quinn, Nilah, and Rell will all be available, alongside Morgana and Fiddlesticks, who are both joining Zoe’s side as Star Nemesis, and two prestige Guardians in the form of new skins for Ekko and Syndra. Nilah the Joy Unbound also joins as a new, ADC-style champion.

Throughout the event, you will also be able to play new missions in the form of Another Sky, a Star Guardians “narrative experience” exclusive to League of Legends on PC – Wild Rift, League’s mobile version, also has a separate set of platform-exclusive missions. Trailed as a “compelling story of love and loss, forgiveness and friendship”, Another Sky sees you teaming with the Star Guardians to defend Valoran City. You can see more in the official event teaser.

There is also the return of the ultimate spellbook game mode, whereby you blind pick from a pool of four random ultimates, allowing you to test out champions you’ve not unlocked in-game. It was rumoured to return with either patch 12.13 or 12.14, with Riot now confirming it will relaunch with the Star Guardians event.

Lastly, in terms of rewards, although the Star Guardian skins will be behind the real-money event pass, new emotes, chromas, and wards are likely to be purchasable with tokens earned from challenges and missions. We’re still waiting on the full list, but you can expect each Star Guardian skin to have their own exclusive animations.

The League of Legends Star Guardian event runs from July 14 to August 15, giving you a month to finish Another Sky, and get all the skins and rewards.