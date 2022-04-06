You can finally play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on your gaming PC, but it unfortunately suffers from some annoying technical hiccups. While the game comes with an unlocked frame rate and supports high refresh rates you’ll find on the best gaming monitors, players report that there’s a bug that can lock your display to a 60Hz output.

While 60 frames per second will be plenty for many embarking on their blocky journey throughout the expansive worlds of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’d undoubtedly prefer to unleash your system’s unlimited power for the highest-quality experience. Thankfully, there are some simple methods to fix this bug that we’ve detailed below, as well as how you can avoid it altogether.

The 60Hz lock occurs whenever you Alt-Tab out of the game while it’s running in fullscreen mode, so the simplest way to avoid the bug in theory is to never do that. However, this is easier said than done, so we’d recommend one of the more permanent fixes.

Here’s how to fix the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 60Hz lock:

Type %appdata% into your Windows search box and hit Enter

Open the ‘Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’ folder

Open the ‘LEGO Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga’ folder

Open the ‘PCCONFIG’ file in Notepad

Find the ‘ScreenRefreshRate’ entry and change the ’60’ value to your desired refresh rate

Save the file

Launch the game

We hope that developer Traveller’s Tales implements a patch in the near-future that addresses this issue, but until that time, you can try our fix above or try running the game in Borderless Windowed mode via the game’s settings menu.