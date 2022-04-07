Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga co-op: how to play on two screens

Exploring the galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga co-op mode is undoubtedly a blast with a buddy at your side, and now some clever players have found a way to make the game playable across two screens. While this split screen enhancement isn’t too difficult to set up, some less-powerful gaming PCs will struggle to maintain playable frame rates after enabling it.

This Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga co-op enhancement is particularly demanding on your GPU, so we’d only really recommend running it on the best graphics card at your disposal, particularly one that easily surpasses the game’s system requirements.

So, how does it work? You’ll essentially be creating a windowed instance of the game that stretches across two screens, and in turn double the amount of pixels rendered on your Y axis. This means that running the game on two 1080p displays essentially transforms the resolution to 3840×1080. This isn’t possible to implement via the settings menu, so we’ve posted some instructions on how to do this, down below.

Here’s how to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga co-op on two screens:

For Nvidia GeForce GPUs:

Type ‘Nvidia Control Panel’ in the Windows search box and open it

Navigate to ‘Configure Surround, PhysX’ in the ‘3D settings’ dropdown

Enable ‘Span displays with Surround’

Select your displays in the ‘Displays’ box and set the ‘Bezels’ value between 100-300 (You’ll likely need to tinker with this to find the perfect setting for your setup)

Click ‘Enable Surround’

Start the game

For AMD Radeon GPUs:

Start a co-op session in the game and pause it

Navigate to the ‘Video options’ sub-menu in the settings

Make sure ‘Windowed Mode’ is enabled

Drag the window across both displays (you may need to Alt-Tab)

If you can’t find the Nvidia Control Panel in the Windows search box, you may need to update your graphics driver to the latest version.